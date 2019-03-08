Former Norwich City mid fielder opens football pitch
PUBLISHED: 12:44 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 15 April 2019
Archant
A £770,000 artificial sports field has been celebrated at the grand opening of the full-size pitch.
Football fans gathered in Beccles on Friday night (April 12) to witness the official ribbon cutting by former Norwich City midfielder, Adrian Forbes.
The new facility, near Common Lane South, was under construction since October last year and was used for the first time last month by the club's players.
Richard Neal, chief executive of Suffolk FA, said: “This is an amazing achievement for a club like Beccles Town to have a facility like this.
“We hope it will not be only life-changing for the players involved in the club now but in the future and for the whole town.”
Beccles mayor, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: “It is an amazing achievement to create these facilities here in Beccles.
“I can't imagine the volunteer hours that went into ensuring the town has these facilities.”