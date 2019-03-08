Former Norwich City mid fielder opens football pitch

Former Norwich City midfielder Adrian Forbes cuts the ribbon to officially open the new 3G pitch at Beccles Town FC. Picture: Cotributed by Nick Garnham Archant

A £770,000 artificial sports field has been celebrated at the grand opening of the full-size pitch.

Pictured: Suffolk FA Chairman Phil Lawler, Suffolk FA Chief Executive Richard Neal, Beccles Town Youth Treasurer Paul Barford, Beccles Town Youth Vice-Chairman Mark Jermy, Suffolk FA Football Development Manager Jodie Allard and former Norwich City player Adrian Forbes, at the opening of the pitch. Contributed by Nick Garnham Pictured: Suffolk FA Chairman Phil Lawler, Suffolk FA Chief Executive Richard Neal, Beccles Town Youth Treasurer Paul Barford, Beccles Town Youth Vice-Chairman Mark Jermy, Suffolk FA Football Development Manager Jodie Allard and former Norwich City player Adrian Forbes, at the opening of the pitch. Contributed by Nick Garnham

Football fans gathered in Beccles on Friday night (April 12) to witness the official ribbon cutting by former Norwich City midfielder, Adrian Forbes.

The new facility, near Common Lane South, was under construction since October last year and was used for the first time last month by the club's players.

Richard Neal, chief executive of Suffolk FA, said: “This is an amazing achievement for a club like Beccles Town to have a facility like this.

“We hope it will not be only life-changing for the players involved in the club now but in the future and for the whole town.”

Beccles mayor, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: “It is an amazing achievement to create these facilities here in Beccles.

“I can't imagine the volunteer hours that went into ensuring the town has these facilities.”