Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

PUBLISHED: 13:11 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 11 March 2019

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Emily Revell.

North Norfolk restaurant wows judges for quality and service.

Eric's Fish & Chips, Thornham Picture: Root SocialEric's Fish & Chips, Thornham Picture: Root Social

One of Norfolk’s quirkier chippies, Eric’s Fish and Chips in Thornham, has just been selected as one of the top 10 in the country according to Fry Magazine.

Known for doing things a bit differently - including offering deep-fried Creme Eggs in the lead-up to Easter - Eric’s was scrutinised by a mystery diner, who marked the takeaway and restaurant at Drove Orchards on 40 different points, from food quality to customer service and cleanliness.

The shop scored an impressive 97% and was praised especially for the presentation of the restaurant, polite and welcoming staff and well-cooked food.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “The eating out market is more competitive than ever and you can no longer just open your doors and expect a regular trade; the focus has to be on offering a quality product that’s consistent, accompanied by exceptional customer service in clean, inviting surroundings.

“Our 10 Best Fish and Chip Restaurants hit the mark on all these aspects day in, day out by buying the best ingredients, filtering their oil every day, sourcing the right packaging, training their staff and investing back into their premises. This all comes at a price, but these shops see the value it adds and it was makes them stand out.

“We are proud of all the winners and the efforts they go to not only to raise standards in our industry but to set new ones too. The industry is so much more professional than it ever has been because of shops like those in our 10 Best who go the extra mile.”

Most Read

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk employers find £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk employers find £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

The Norwich City Debate – Join Michael from 1pm

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke got the better of Swansea manager Graham Potter at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Eight of Norfolk’s best butchers in honour of National Butchers Week

Jamie Archer, centre, with Ollie Baxter, left, and Ian Plunkett, at Archer's Butchers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Liberty X to perform at Norwich nightclub ahead of closure

Liberty X are performing at Flaunt nightclub in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists