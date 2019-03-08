Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell. Emily Revell.

North Norfolk restaurant wows judges for quality and service.

Eric's Fish & Chips, Thornham Picture: Root Social Eric's Fish & Chips, Thornham Picture: Root Social

One of Norfolk’s quirkier chippies, Eric’s Fish and Chips in Thornham, has just been selected as one of the top 10 in the country according to Fry Magazine.

Known for doing things a bit differently - including offering deep-fried Creme Eggs in the lead-up to Easter - Eric’s was scrutinised by a mystery diner, who marked the takeaway and restaurant at Drove Orchards on 40 different points, from food quality to customer service and cleanliness.

The shop scored an impressive 97% and was praised especially for the presentation of the restaurant, polite and welcoming staff and well-cooked food.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “The eating out market is more competitive than ever and you can no longer just open your doors and expect a regular trade; the focus has to be on offering a quality product that’s consistent, accompanied by exceptional customer service in clean, inviting surroundings.

“Our 10 Best Fish and Chip Restaurants hit the mark on all these aspects day in, day out by buying the best ingredients, filtering their oil every day, sourcing the right packaging, training their staff and investing back into their premises. This all comes at a price, but these shops see the value it adds and it was makes them stand out.

“We are proud of all the winners and the efforts they go to not only to raise standards in our industry but to set new ones too. The industry is so much more professional than it ever has been because of shops like those in our 10 Best who go the extra mile.”