Third biker death in a fortnight sparks road safety advice
- Credit: Archant
The death of a third motorcyclist in the space of 10 days has sparked safety pleas to all people using Norfolk's roads.
Police confirmed on Monday that 33-year-old motorbike rider Matthew Day died following a crash on the B1160 Lynn Road in Southery on Friday.
His death came within 10 days of those of two other riders - Braden-Lee Payne in Fakenham and another man in his 20 in North Elmham - on August 18 and 21 respectively.
The trio of fatalities has prompted safety pleas to the region's road users - whether they get behind a wheel or a handlebar.
Iain Temperton, a Norwich-based road safety specialist from Traject, has said something as simple as taking a second look at a junction can prove the difference between life and death.
He said: "Every incident on the road in which a life is lost is a tragedy for the friends and family of everybody involved.
"But the big issue is that in the vast majority of cases, the deaths are absolutely avoidable.
"In terms of motorcycle crashes there are two main causes - both of which are human error. It is down to either misjudgement by a rider or by a driver."
And he said having awareness of your surroundings and conditions is paramount to anybody using the roads.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk man's warning over hidden charges in energy bills
- 2 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
- 3 Village shop owner 'sat and cried' as energy bill arrived
- 4 23-year-old charged with causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving
- 5 Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again
- 6 10 of the best adult-only breaks in East Anglia
- 7 'Dishonest' teaching assistant sacked over job application discrepancies
- 8 Stunning aerial images show scale of truck convoy from city to coast
- 9 7 places to enjoy the view from up on high in flat Norfolk
- 10 Organiser 'overwhelmed' by success of seaside town's first street food festival
He continued: "It is fair to say that road use is one of the most dangerous things that we all do on a day-to-day basis and we all have a responsibility to make sure everybody can get home safely."
Mr Temperton - who has 35 years' experience in his industry and previously managed Norfolk County Council's road safety team - said that due to motorcycles making up such a small proportion of vehicles on the road, they were often overlooked by fellow road users.
However, he added that this was not always down to carelessness.
He said: "The issue is that motorcyclists only make up around 1pc of traffic on the roads - they are very much a minority.
"Driving is very much a survival skill and our brains are wired to look out for the things that would hurt us the most - so when we approach junctions our instinct is to scan for larger vehicles like lorries and other cars.
"Because of this, it can be easy not to see smaller vehicles like motorbikes and cyclists, so the best thing you can do is take your time and take a second look."
While motorcycles make up for a very small proportion of the region's overall traffic, figures show that one in five fatal collisions involve a motorcyclist.
The most recent figures available, for the financial year ending April 2021, show that 39 people were killed on Norfolk's roads. Of these, eight were motorcyclists.
This figure sits in line with the national average, which show that motorcyclists account for around 19pc of fatalities on the country's roads.
The issue is one that has been subject to a number of safety campaigns over the years, both nationally and locally.
For riders, Mr Temperton said it was important to continuously top up skills behind the handlebars - even if they are an experienced rider.
He said: "I'm a motorcyclist myself and we often tend to over-estimate our own ability sometimes. Whatever stage of your riding career you can always benefit from a brush-up.
"If you are unsure where to start, the Norfolk Police Roads Safety Scheme is something the county should be extremely proud of. It's been going for around 25 years.
"The safety course costs £50, which in the grand scheme of everything else you buy as a motorcyclist is not expensive. When you think a helmet can cost in the region of £400, an extra £50 investment in yourself is not much more."
Mr Temperton's top tips
For motorcyclists
- Invest in a training course, such as the one run by the Norfolk Police Safer Roads scheme
- Always match your speed to the road conditions
- Consider a refresher course if you are an experienced rider
For motorists
- Take a second look when you approach a junction
- 'Think bike' whenever you are driving
- Take more time when you reach junctions