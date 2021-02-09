'Sunbathers' and frosty dogs - snow inspires people to get creative
- Credit: Kaaren Tweed
As snow continues to fall across South Norfolk and parts of Suffolk, families are gearing up for another snow day.
Freezing temperatures and snow brought by Storm Darcy saw the region covered in a white blanket on Monday, February 8, and more is predicated will fall over the next few days.
But the weather seems to have brought some much-needed fun during lockdown, which has been captured in photographs across the county.
Kaaren Tweed, from Brandon, built a Snow woman who can be seen 'sunbathing' in her garden.
She said: "This snow woman is actually here on holiday from ‘The North’.
"She loves nothing better than overcast skies and low temperatures of 0 degrees or less.
"She always uses sunscreen to maintain her healthy white glow. Her partner is arriving later today as I am an verified 'Snow B&B host'.
"In aid of the 3-year-old next door who is confused by nursery closure and thinks it’s Christmas again."
Send in your snow day photos by emailing, emily.thomson@archant.co.uk.