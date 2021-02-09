'Sunbathers' and frosty dogs - snow inspires people to get creative

Published: 11:04 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 2:15 PM February 9, 2021

As snow continues to fall across South Norfolk and parts of Suffolk, families are gearing up for another snow day.

Freezing temperatures and snow brought by Storm Darcy saw the region covered in a white blanket on Monday, February 8, and more is predicated will fall over the next few days.

But the weather seems to have brought some much-needed fun during lockdown, which has been captured in photographs across the county.

Hingham covered in snow during the third national lockdown. - Credit: Paula Cole

Kaaren Tweed, from Brandon, built a Snow woman who can be seen 'sunbathing' in her garden.

She said: "This snow woman is actually here on holiday from ‘The North’.

You may also want to watch:

"She loves nothing better than overcast skies and low temperatures of 0 degrees or less.

"She always uses sunscreen to maintain her healthy white glow. Her partner is arriving later today as I am an verified 'Snow B&B host'.

"In aid of the 3-year-old next door who is confused by nursery closure and thinks it’s Christmas again."

Snow falling in Hingham during the third national lockdown. - Credit: Paula Cole

A Kingfisher captured in Hingham as the snow fell. - Credit: Stephen Thompson

A 'Snowdog' made in Hingham. - Credit: Paula Cole

George the rabbit enjoying the snow at his home in Eccles, just outside Attleborough. - Credit: Amy Wright

Drone footage captured New Buckenham covered in snow. - Credit: Harvey Wise

Drone footage captured New Buckenham covered in snow. - Credit: Harvey Wise

Drone footage captured New Buckenham covered in snow. - Credit: Harvey Wise

Snowmen built in a garden in Thetford. - Credit: Submitted

Bella Steventon, 6, playing in the snow in Brandon. - Credit: Kim Steventon

Snow being cleared off the road in Hingham heading towards Dereham, on Monday February 8. - Credit: Des Shingfield

Snow being cleared off the road in Hingham heading towards Dereham, on Monday February 8. - Credit: Des Shingfield

Send in your snow day photos by emailing, emily.thomson@archant.co.uk.