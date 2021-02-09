News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Sunbathers' and frosty dogs - snow inspires people to get creative

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:04 AM February 9, 2021    Updated: 2:15 PM February 9, 2021
A 'Snowwoman' sunbathing in a garden in Brandon.

A 'snow woman' sunbathing in a garden in Brandon. - Credit: Kaaren Tweed

As snow continues to fall across South Norfolk and parts of Suffolk, families are gearing up for another snow day.  

Freezing temperatures and snow brought by Storm Darcy saw the region covered in a white blanket on Monday, February 8, and more is predicated will fall over the next few days. 

But the weather seems to have brought some much-needed fun during lockdown, which has been captured in photographs across the county.

Hingham covered in snow during the third national lockdown.

Hingham covered in snow during the third national lockdown. - Credit: Paula Cole

Kaaren Tweed, from Brandon, built a Snow woman who can be seen 'sunbathing' in her garden.

She said: "This snow woman is actually here on holiday from ‘The North’.

You may also want to watch:

"She loves nothing better than overcast skies and low temperatures of 0 degrees or less.

"She always uses sunscreen to maintain her healthy white glow. Her partner is arriving later today as I am an verified 'Snow B&B host'.

Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
  2. 2 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
  3. 3 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
  1. 4 Two arrested as 'swarms of police' rush to suburb
  2. 5 Snow day! Head's 'get out and enjoy it' message to pupils
  3. 6 Bin collections postponed due to snowy weather
  4. 7 Farmer army uses tractors to rescue cars from snow
  5. 8 Norwich man due to appear in court on murder charge
  6. 9 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
  7. 10 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions

"In aid of the 3-year-old next door who is confused by nursery closure and thinks it’s Christmas again."

Snow falling in Hingham during the third national lockdown.

Snow falling in Hingham during the third national lockdown. - Credit: Paula Cole

A Kingfisher captured in Hingham as the snow fell.

A Kingfisher captured in Hingham as the snow fell. - Credit: Stephen Thompson

A 'Snowdog' made in Hingham.

A 'Snowdog' made in Hingham. - Credit: Paula Cole

George the rabbit enjoying the snow at his home in Eccles, just outside Attleborough.

George the rabbit enjoying the snow at his home in Eccles, just outside Attleborough. - Credit: Amy Wright 

Drone footage captured New Buckenham covered in snow.

Drone footage captured New Buckenham covered in snow. - Credit: Harvey Wise

Drone footage captured New Buckenham covered in snow.

Drone footage captured New Buckenham covered in snow. - Credit: Harvey Wise

Drone footage captured New Buckenham covered in snow.

Drone footage captured New Buckenham covered in snow. - Credit: Harvey Wise

Snowmen built in a garden in Thetford.

Snowmen built in a garden in Thetford. - Credit: Submitted

Bella Steventon, 6, playing in the snow in Brandon.

Bella Steventon, 6, playing in the snow in Brandon. - Credit: Kim Steventon

Snow being cleared off the road in Hingham heading towards Dereham, on Monday February 8.

Snow being cleared off the road in Hingham heading towards Dereham, on Monday February 8. - Credit: Des Shingfield

Snow being cleared off the road in Hingham heading towards Dereham, on Monday February 8.

Snow being cleared off the road in Hingham heading towards Dereham, on Monday February 8. - Credit: Des Shingfield

Send in your snow day photos by emailing, emily.thomson@archant.co.uk.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snow settles on a red postbox in Norwich city centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Photograph of a large Victorian country home with two bay windows and a large garden at the front

Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Somebody getting a haircut

Coronavirus

Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus