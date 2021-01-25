How to make the perfect lockdown Banana Cake
- Credit: Anne Falgate
As the third national lockdown continues, little treats throughout the week can help to break the monotony.
And what better treat than cake?
Anne Falgate, owner of Cupcake & Co, on Upper St Giles in Norwich, gives the recipe for ‘Banana Cake with Lemon Frosting’.
She said: “In the first lockdown everyone was making Banana Bread. But this is something which is slightly different - a light sponge.
“It's so simple to make and is a great way to use up those bananas that end up going brown in the fruit bowl.”
For the Banana Cake
- 344g Plain Flour
- 200g White Sugar
- 100g Brown Sugar
- 1 tsp Baking Powder
- 1 tsp Bicarbonate of Soda
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 160ml Buttermilk
- 3 Large Ripe Bananas 360g peeled weight
- 60ml vegetable oil
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
For the Lemon Frosting
- 500g icing sugar
- 245g butter at room temperature
- 3 Tbsp Lemon Juice
For decoration
- Crushed banana chips
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Spray a 9x12 baking tin ( or 2x8” round tins) with non-stick spray and set aside.
- Sift the flour into a mixing bowl and add the white and brown sugar, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, salt and cinnamon and mix together.
- Add the bananas, buttermilk and vegetable oil to a blender jug or food processor and blend until combined.
- Pour the blended bananas, buttermilk and vegetable oil over the dry ingredients and mix in.
- Add the egg and vanilla extract and whisk with a hand whisk to remove any lumps.
- Pour the batter out into the baking tin or tins and spread out evenly.
- Place into the oven and bake for 25 - 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
- Place the whole baking tin onto a cooling rack and leave to cool completely before frosting.
- Prepare your frosting by Beating the butter until it’s light and fluffy, then add the icing sugar a tablespoon at a time until all combined. (remember to turn off the mixer each time you add the icing sugar or you, and probably most of the kitchen, will be covered in it!) Add the lemon juice and mix until smooth.
- Frost the cooled cake and decorate with crushed banana chips.
Ms Falgate said her business was "hanging in there".
“I’m chuffed because we have such lovely customers and we seem to be giving them what they want," she said.
“We post on Instagram every morning and a list of what we have available that day. They can stay at home and email what they want and we can either deliver or they can click and collect."
You can follow Cupcake & Co on instagram at, @cupcakeandco_