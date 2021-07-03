7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend
From cinema classics to guided walks right on your doorstep, there are plenty of things to do this weekend in Norfolk.
1. What: England v Ukraine, quarter finals of Euro 2021
Where: Some pubs across the county will have walk-in spaces available
When: Saturday, July 3. Kick off at 8pm
Cost: Free on BBC One
Of course this had to be included on the list. Join friends and family in the local boozer while watching it come home.
2. What: Knotted presents St George's Road
Where: St George's Theatre, King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG
When: Saturday, July 3 at 7.30pm
Cost: £5
Knotted, a pop folk band from Norfolk, have been going strong on the national live music scene since forming in 2009.
Knotted are sure to get your feet tapping with their melodic catchy songs with kitchen sink style lyrics.
Book tickets on the St George's theatre website.
3. What: Last chance to see the painting Fortress of Konigstein from the North
Where: Norwich Castle, 24 Castle Meadow, Norwich NR1 3JU
When: Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 1pm to 5pm
Cost: Adults: £6.70, Concession: £6.40, Child: £6.20
Fortress of Konigstein from the North is a classic painting by artist Bernado Bellotto.
Painted between 1756 and 1758, this 18 Century masterpiece will be returning to the National Gallery after this weekend.
4. What: Luna Cinema - The Greatest Showman and Pretty Woman
Where: Sandringham Estate, PE35 6EN
When: Saturday and Sunday at 9.15pm
Cost: £15.50 for adults
The Luna Cinema will be in Sandringham over the weekend featuring two classics from the silver screen.
On Saturday night, the Oscar-nominated musical The Greatest Showman will be playing.
Sunday night's feature is the classic 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.
5. What: Free guided tour of Caistor Roman Town
Where: Caistor St Edmund, Norwich NR14 8QN
When: Sunday, July 4 at 2.30pm
Cost: Free, but requires registration
Caistor St Edmund is a lovely spot on the outskirts of Norwich, which was once believed to be the largest Roman town in East Anglia.
Register for this free guided walk here.
6. What: Rollesby Car Boot Sale
Where: Rollesby Playing Field, Rollesby NR29 5
When: Saturday 6.30am to 1pm
Cost: Free to shop, cars £7 and vans from £8
Enjoy a classic British car boot sale in the picturesque village of Rollesby.
Reviews are high on Facebook, with one person saying "great people great bargains".
What more could you ask for?
7. What: Buskers and Beats
Where: The Old Library Wood Collective, Rosary Road, NR1 1ET
When: Sunday 12pm to 5pm
Cost: Free
The Old Library Wood Collective is having a free music afternoon welcome to all.
Enjoy the sights and the sounds at the celebration event this Sunday.