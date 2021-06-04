7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Published: 4:10 PM June 4, 2021

Secret gardens, swashbuckling pirates and classic cars. These are just a few of the things on offer for families in Norfolk this weekend.

Whether you’re looking to explore in the sunshine or something to entertain the kids, here are 7 things you could get up to.

Nicola Slattery’s “Elements of Nature” exhibition, Mandell’s Gallery, Norwich

Nicola Slattery is a member of the Royal Society of British Artists whose work has won several art awards and is in contemporary art collections worldwide.

Her most recent exhibition, Elements of Nature, opens on Saturday June 5 at Mandell's Gallery - located near the top of the historic cobbled street of Elm Hill in Norwich.

The exhibition consists of over forty paintings and limited-edition prints.

Speaking about her recent work, Ms Slattery said: “I wanted to create something of a homage to the natural world I've encountered, either via my surroundings in South Norfolk or through my imagination."

The exhibition opens Saturday June 5 and continues Monday to Saturday 10 am to 5pm until June 26.

For more information about Nicola Slattery visit her website here, www.nicolaslattery.com.

Bishop's House Open Garden in aid of Home-Start, Norwich

This is a rare opportunity to visit Bishop’s Garden in aid of the charity Home-Start, which supports families with young children across Norfolk.

Visitors are being welcomed to its beautiful walled gardens, next to the Catherdral, to meet some of the charity’s volunteers and raise funds to support their work.

It will include a cake sale, jungle walk, smarty the wizard spell trail, storytelling and raffle.

The event takes place on Sunday, June 6 over three timed sessions 10.30am to 12pm, 12.30am to 2pm, 2.30pm to 4.00pm with tickets limited to ensure Covid safety.

£5 entry fee is payable on the door, under 16’s and wheelchair users are admitted free.

Tickets should be reserved via Eventbrite here, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bishops-house-open-garden-in-aid-of-home-start-norfolk-tickets-146726269221.

Pirates Live at the Hippodrome, Great Yarmouth

Join Jack Jay and Johnny Mac in a swashbuckling pirate water show featuring an amazing cast of actors, acrobats and aerialists. All set on a huge galleon in the Hippodrome Water Spectacular.

Families can catch the show on Saturday, June 5 at 1.30pm, 4pm or 6.30pm and Sunday June 6 at the same times.

Prices range depending on seating, adults £25 to £20, concessions £22 to £19 and children £15 to £14.

You can contact the box office on 01493 738877 or email, hippodromecircus@gmail.com.

You can visit the Hippodrome’s website here, https://hippodromecircus.co.uk/pirates-live.

Norwich Free Market, Norwich Theatre Royal Car Park

Norwich Free Market is a community hub for traders, makers, bakers, artists, growers, street food vendors, which is held once a month.

The event was started to help support traders which have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Norwich Free Market also announced that musician Sanguine Sea (SS) will be performing.

The market will run from 11am until 5pm, on Sunday June 6.

They wrote: “We give you some of the best food in Norfolk, some of the most creative makers in Norfolk, but we don't stop there, as we also bring you some of the most gifted musicians in Norfolk too.

“So, we are overjoyed to announce Sanguine Sea (SS) will be performing at the next market.

“He set will start 4pm, so arrive early and be sure not to miss this.”

Continental Circus Berlin, Norfolk Show Ground

It is your last chance to catch the Circus Berlin’s UK Tour at the Norfolk Showground.

The show has been created by the producers of some of the world’s finest circuses.

At Continental Circus Berlin you will not believe your eyes with everything from the death-defying Globe of Death to whirlwind acrobatics.

Clowns Angelo and Eddie, will guide you through the show and it will be in a socially distanced big top tent.

You can catch the circus on Saturday, June 5 showing at 2pm, 5pm or 7.45pm and on Sunday June 6, 12pm or 3pm.

Ticket prices depend on seating. For adults circle £12, inner circle £22 and VIP ringside £30.

For under 16s, students and over 60s, circle £10, inner circle £16 and VIP ringside £24.

For more information or to book tickets visit Circus Berlin’s website here, https://www.circusberlin.co.uk/venues/norwich/.

Bee Wild! Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham

This family event promises traditional outdoor fun in the sunshine at Pensthorpe Natural Park.

Follow Queenie, the White-tailed Bumble Bee on an adventure around the park to learn more about her bee friends. This new trail will get you exploring the park and children will leave at the end of the day with a greater understanding of and passion for the great outdoors and wildlife.

The event will run until Sunday June 6, from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets for non-member adults are £12.95, non-member senior (60+) £11.95, non-member child three to 16 £11.95 and under threes get in for free.

All visitors, including members and children under three years old, will need to pre-book tickets online. You can book tickets here, https://pensthorpe.merlintickets.co.uk/product/EV000009

For more information on the event visit here, https://www.pensthorpe.com/event/bee-wild-half-term-2021/.

Autojumble and Classic Motor Show, Arminghall, Norwich

Following the event’s success in 2020, Arminghall is set to bring back the Autojumble and Classic Motor Show.

This is a great day out for Norfolk’s motor vehicle enthusiasts and families on Saturday, June 5.

The event has room for up to 300 Autojumble stalls and up to 600 classic vehicles.

The stalls sell everything from motor or motorcycle parts, tools, memorabilia, vintage, clothing, services and other related products.

For the general public it opens at 8.30am and closes at 5pm

The cost of entry for adults is £2 and under 16s get in for free.

For more information visit the event page here, https://www.arminghallevents.co.uk/autojumble-classic-motor-show .

