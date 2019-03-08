Seven best family days out in Downham Market

Downham Market is one of the oldest market towns in Norfolk, and the town offers a range of views and activities for families. Here are some of the top picks for visits.

Church Farm

Church Farm rare breeds centre is one of the most popular destinations to visit in the area. Located in Stow Bardolph on the outskirts of Downham Market, the centre is a favourite among visitors and locals. It has animals, playgrounds, a team room and a shop and also offers nature walks where people can spot wildlife such as deer and birds.

Paint Pots

Paint Pots is rated highly in town. The business, which is situated near the town square, is a creative pottery painting studio and craft shop that allows people to paint and make their own pottery. People can choose a piece of bisque (unglazed ceramic) and decorate it. The pottery is then glazed and put in a kiln to make. Prices start from £3.

Denver Windmill

Denver Windmill is another favourite for families. Built in 1835 the windmill has been renovated and turned into a tearoom. The windmill appeared in an episode of 'Allo 'Allo titled "Fighting with Windmills" which was filmed in 1992. Adults £2 and children £1.

Walks

Walks along the River Great Ouse which runs along the edge of Downham Market are popular when the weather is nice. Several rivers and long distance footpaths run through the area surrounding the town so there are lots of waterside walking options.

Jenyns Arms

Stop off at the Jenyns Arms for a relaxing family bite to eat. The 19th century public house, which sits on the banks of the River Ouse, offers food and drink and overlooks boats and the Wash at Denver Sluice.

Stow Hall

Take a walk in the Stow Hall gardens which is open every Wednesday and free for children under-16 and £5 for adults.

The gardens at Stow have a beautiful display of flowers which have been a point of interest for the quiet village for many years.

Discover Downham

Discover the history of Downham at the Discover Downham heritage centre. Open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the centre is free to enter. Located in the old fire station, it features artefacts and events relating to Downham and the local area and has interactive displays on Fenland life and conflict through the ages.