Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Seven best family days out in Downham Market

PUBLISHED: 17:17 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 09 July 2019

Church Farm offers a range of fun activities for families. Picture: Ian Burt

Church Farm offers a range of fun activities for families. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Looking for a fun day out with family this summer?

Downham Market clock. Picture: Matthew Usher.Downham Market clock. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Downham Market is one of the oldest market towns in Norfolk, and the town offers a range of views and activities for families. Here are some of the top picks for visits.

Church Farm

Church Farm rare breeds centre is one of the most popular destinations to visit in the area. Located in Stow Bardolph on the outskirts of Downham Market, the centre is a favourite among visitors and locals. It has animals, playgrounds, a team room and a shop and also offers nature walks where people can spot wildlife such as deer and birds.

Denver Windmill has been renovated and turned into a tearoom. Picture: Ian BurtDenver Windmill has been renovated and turned into a tearoom. Picture: Ian Burt

Paint Pots

Paint Pots is rated highly in town. The business, which is situated near the town square, is a creative pottery painting studio and craft shop that allows people to paint and make their own pottery. People can choose a piece of bisque (unglazed ceramic) and decorate it. The pottery is then glazed and put in a kiln to make. Prices start from £3.

Denver Windmill

Stow Hall gardens offers beautiful views and place of relaxation.Stow Hall gardens offers beautiful views and place of relaxation.

Denver Windmill is another favourite for families. Built in 1835 the windmill has been renovated and turned into a tearoom. The windmill appeared in an episode of 'Allo 'Allo titled "Fighting with Windmills" which was filmed in 1992. Adults £2 and children £1.

You may also want to watch:

Walks 

Walks along the River Great Ouse which runs along the edge of Downham Market are popular when the weather is nice. Several rivers and long distance footpaths run through the area surrounding the town so there are lots of waterside walking options.

Jenyns Arms

Stop off at the Jenyns Arms for a relaxing family bite to eat. The 19th century public house, which sits on the banks of the River Ouse, offers food and drink and overlooks boats and the Wash at Denver Sluice.

Stow Hall

Take a walk in the Stow Hall gardens which is open every Wednesday and free for children under-16 and £5 for adults.

The gardens at Stow have a beautiful display of flowers which have been a point of interest for the quiet village for many years.

Discover Downham

Discover the history of Downham at the Discover Downham heritage centre. Open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the centre is free to enter. Located in the old fire station, it features artefacts and events relating to Downham and the local area and has interactive displays on Fenland life and conflict through the ages.

Most Read

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Teenager dies following assault

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager dies following assault

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Officers forced to call off pursuit after dangerous car chase through Norfolk

The Renault Clio has been seized by police. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

‘High risk’ wanted man arrested following ‘nasty assault’

Police have arrested a wanted man in Norwich following an assault. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists