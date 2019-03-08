'We are disgusted': Thieves steal piggy bank of donations from town boxing club

Rob Wright(centre) and members at Aylsham Boxing Club. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

A piggy bank of donations, children's coats and boxing gloves were part of a haul stolen from a boxing club.

Thieves also took more than £1,000 worth of tools, sports bag, and a safe containing cash in the break-in at the Drill Hall - the home of Aylsham Boxing Club - at 4.03pm on Monday, October 21.

Coach Rob Wright, said: "They broke into our club and stole our safe, a piggy bank full of donations, subs, children's coats and sports bags, gloves and tools that were left at the club to help with ongoing jobs.

"We struggle to help keep the kids off the street. I can't stress how disgusted we all are at what has happened. If anybody is offered Makita battery drills and chargers, boxing gloves, kids coats and sports bags please let us know."

Mr Wright has set up a GoFundMe page. He said: "Boxing provides a vehicle for fitness, wellbeing, confidence, skill development and social interaction. Please help us keep this amazing asset within the heart of the community."

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said enquires were ongoing and asked anyone who witnessed anything to contact police on 101.