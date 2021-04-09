News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thieves stole roof tiles and threw them away nearby

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 5:05 PM April 9, 2021   
Honingham burglary

Unknown offenders forced entry into a locked shed in a garden in Dereham Road, Honingham between 7pm on Tuesday, April 6 and 8.30am on April 7. - Credit: Google Maps

Burglars forced entry into a locked shed and removed tiles from an adjoining roof.

Offenders got into the building in a garden in Dereham Road, Honingham between 7pm on Tuesday, April 6 and 8.30am on April 7.

No items are believed to have been taken during the break-in, however, tiles from an adjoining brick garage roof were removed and discarded nearby.

Police are now appealing for more information about the burglary.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at the time, or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Lee Beckham in the Op Solve team on 101 or email investigate@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/22612/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

