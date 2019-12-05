Search

Pensioner's purse stolen after thieves surrounded her trolley

PUBLISHED: 15:21 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 05 December 2019

A woman has had her purse stolen in Downham Market. Picture: Denise Bradley

A woman has had her purse stolen in Downham Market. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A 74-year-old woman has had her purse stolen in a west Norfolk town.

The purse, which had around £240 and bank cards, was stolen at Wales Court in Downham Market at 2.50pm on Wednesday, December 4.

Mary Flint from Hilgay was leaving Iceland and was making her way to the Town Hall car park where the incident is believed to have happened.

Mrs Flint, who had her purse in a shopping trolley, was shopping with a friend before the incident took place.

The 74-year-old believes three people were involved in the incident.

She said: "There were three men, one seemed to come out of nowhere and another came out of Iceland. My trolley was surrounded.

"My elderly friend had bought wrapping paper and had it in her hand and she felt it was jolted out of her hand.

"It fell to the floor and we went to pick it up and that's when they must have taken the purse.

"They were still about when I was loading my shopping into the car.

"I didn't even know it was gone until I got home and my son asked about the money I took out and when I went to get my purse, it wasn't there.

"I think they saw me and my friend taking out money at Lloyds bank so followed us."

A police spokesman said: "We received a call at 9.29am this morning.

"The victim has been spoken to and an investigation is ongoing."

