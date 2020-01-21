Thieves steal £500 from 80-year-old woman as she leaves bank

Brazen thieves stole £500 from a woman in her 80s just after she left the bank.

At some point between 10.45 and 11am on Friday, January 17, an elderly woman had £500 in cash taken from her bag after she withdrew the money from Halifax in Beccles.

The woman, who is in her 80s, walked from the bank branch to Gary's Discount Store on the Walk.

While taking a seat in the cafe at the back of the shop, she noticed the money had been taken after only being there for five minutes.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the theft.

Anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity is urged to call Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/3533/20.