'Worth the painful blisters': Father walks coast for his daughter's cause

PUBLISHED: 10:18 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 25 April 2019

Daren Waters, pictured with his daughter Imogen will walk the Norfolk coast for charity. Picture: Contributed by Daren Waters

Archant

A father will trek the Norfolk coastline for three days to raise funds of the people who cared for his daughter, after she was rushed to hospital with a large ovarian tumour.

Daren Water, 44, from Worlingham, was heartbroken when his daughter Imogen, now aged nine, was rushed to hospital two years ago.

He said: “She is so brilliant - she is bright as a button, so we didn't notice her getting sick.

“One day when she was lying down and sucking in her stomach, my wife saw a big lump on her stomach.

“We took her to the Beccles GP, and from there she was moved to the James Paget.

“She was rushed straight in for a MRI scan where a large tumour was confirmed and she was referred to specialist surgical care at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

“They were brilliant. She was so well looked after and, as parents, the support we were given was tremendous.”

Along with his colleagues from ITV Anglia, he will walk from Hunstanton Pier to Great Yarmouth Pier on May 17 to raise money for ward 10 - the children's ward at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

On his Just Giving page, the father said: “We'll be walking almost 80 miles over three days across sand, shingle, mud and possibly a tarmac road if we're very lucky.

“But it'll be worth the painful blisters, aching limbs and sweaty feet to raise some money for the brilliant NHS and the children's ward at the James Paget hospital.”

The father will walk 25 miles the first day, 35 the next and then finish up at Great Yarmouth pier on May 19.

“Both hospitals were excellent and the care we received was second to none.

“But with the James Paget being our local hospital, and who were instrumental in starting the care process, they really deserve this,” he said.

The fundraising event which has been named 'The Grand Walk Norfolk' will also be raising fund for Kidney Care UK.

To donate to the cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daren-waters.

