'They didn't want to go home' - pub landlords on how fans reacted to Norwich's epic Man City win

Every Norwich City fan was on their feet in appreciation of their side's efforts Paul Chesterton

They came, they saw and they celebrated - long into the night.

That was what happened at scores of pub's throughout the city and across the county after Norwich City's incredible 3-2 win over reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City at Carrow Road.

Phil Cutter, landlord of the award-winning sports bar The Murderers in Norwich, said they had an absolutely pheromonal Saturday, largely thanks to Norwich's heroics against the Premier League giants.

He said: "It was great to see the pub rocking with Norwich doing well.

"We had a pub full before the game and then we got the fans coming in, the ones that didn't have tickets, to watch the game and then we had those that didn't want that party to end (coming back after the game).

"As a pub we thrive on making sure that when people come in they can carry on that party and they did that right through until about midnight."

Mr Cutter said he was looking to put up some of the scenes of celebration on the pub's Facebook page.

It was a similar story of unconfined joy at the Mischief pub on Fye Bridge Street in Norwich, where Jeff Davies, general manager, said it had been a "crazy" night,

He said: "Everyone was hoping but no-one really believed and when they (Norwich went 2-0 up they started to believe a bit more and then it was hanging on and hanging on and hoping for the best.

"But they were jumping up and down - it was crazy.

"I've been here 15 years and have never seen anything like that for a Norwich game." Mr Davies said the fantastic win made for a "very, very busy night" at the pub.

He said: "They didn't want to go home.

"I think they just couldn't believe it and they wanted to savour the moment and celebrate.

"People were jumping up and down."

Norwich's win was sealed by City's top scorer Teemu Pukki and the Finnish star's success means the pub will now look to screen the Finland national team's matches in the run up to Euro 2020.

Mr Davies said they were looking to Norwich's next clash in front of the Sky cameras will be against Manchester City's bitter rivals Man Utd on Sunday October 26.

He said: "We're absolutely looking forward to it."

Ian Judge, manager at The Woolpack pub on Golden Ball Street, Norwich, said it had been a super Saturday with the pub busy from early on when they showed Liverpool's win over Newcastle earlier in the afternoon.

He said: "It was a good day all round.

"There was a feel good factor - everyone was in a feel good mood."

A video of the celebrations taking place at the Woolpack following the final whistle at Saturday evening's match has been posted on the pub's Facebook page and shows fans relishing the memorable win as part of a Pukki party at the pub.

Supporters were chanting "yellows" as they hugged each other and wondered how the impossible was achieved in the aftermath of an epic Carrow Road win.

The celebrations at the final whistle that lasted long into the night could be heard across the city with pubs on the outskirts also full of Canaries fans relishing the unbelievable scenes.

Jonathon Childs, landlord of the Boundary pub in Hellesdon, said: "The build up to the game seemed very sombre talk of a depleted team and we would lose heavily but the faithful turned up as they always do."

And Mr Childs said the pub "erupted" after the first of Norwich's three goals went in.

He said the atmosphere was "electric" with "even old men" starting to "jump about as the atmosphere really got going".

Mr Childs added: "It was a great game young and old alike enjoyed it the atmosphere was like been in the snake pit

"After the game lots of Norwich fans came to us all good natured very vocal and great to see."

- Norfolk Police would not comment on Saturday's atmosphere at Carrow Road, but confirmed that there were just two arrests, both Norwich supporters, for a public order offence.