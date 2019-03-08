Antique fair raises funds following local's near-death experience

The event will raise funds for the EAAA following a Sue Clapson's cardiac arrest. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

An antique street fair will return to a market town to raise vital funds for East Anglian Air Ambulance, after a local woman was saved by the service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Donations will also be made to Great Ormond Street Hospital and two other local organisations. Picture: Kate Button Donations will also be made to Great Ormond Street Hospital and two other local organisations. Picture: Kate Button

An antique street fair will return to a market town to raise vital funds for East Anglian Air Ambulance, after a local woman was saved by the service.

In January this year, Sue Clapson was having lunch with her husband in Halesworth when her head slumped forward and she suffered a major cardiac arrest.

She was brought back from the dead three times - once by paramedics using a defibrillator - and was still fighting for her life when taken by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

At the time, her husband Alan Clapson said: "The staff at the Norfolk and Norwich were great. The NHS gets bad publicity but I can't fault it.

One hundred stalls will take to the streets of Halesworth. Picture: Kate Button One hundred stalls will take to the streets of Halesworth. Picture: Kate Button

"The air ambulance are a charity and whatever we've put in the box over the years they've earned it and more."

You may also want to watch:

To raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), the Halesworth antique street fair will take to the streets this Sunday, August 25, for the vital service.

According to the organisers, the EAAA is particularly important to the town given its distance away from the nearest hospital.

The antique street fair will return to a market town to raise vital funds for East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA). Picture: Kate Button The antique street fair will return to a market town to raise vital funds for East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA). Picture: Kate Button

A spokesperson for the fair said: "It is hoped that visitors will give generously to this very worthwhile cause and that local traders who are opening for the event and who will benefit from the additional footfall in the town will also contribute to this charity."

The fair was originally set up by Amorel and Miles Lambert from the town at Ash Tree Farm, Wissett following a visit to French Brocante where the streets of a town were filled with traders selling antique and vintage pieces.

When they moved to Halesworth, they took the fair with them.

The Thoroughfare, Angel Link and the Market Place will have aroad closures in place and there will also be stalls in the old print works.

The Halesworth Antiques Street Fair was started 27 years ago. Picture: Contributed by Kate Button The Halesworth Antiques Street Fair was started 27 years ago. Picture: Contributed by Kate Button

As it celebrates its 27th year, there is more than 100 stalls booked, street food and buskers planned for the day.

The free event has full disabled access, is child friendly and dogs are welcome to the event. It will take place from 9am to 5pm.