New singers needed for annual carolling day

PUBLISHED: 16:37 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:37 08 December 2018

Thetford Voices Choir visit care homes and sheltered housing around the town to sing carols.

Thetford Voices are running their annual carolling day in December with young singers from across Breckland encouraged to take part for free.

Meeting on the morning of Friday, December 21, in Thetford Grammar School, children rehearse carols and Christmas songs with a string band before an afternoon singing in residential homes across the town.

After a party tea, the day will end with a concert in St Cuthbert’s Church for families, friends and other guests.

The singers are also invited to sing at the Farmers’ Market at Wyken Vineyard, Stanton on Saturday, December 22, with carols, cookies and hot chocolate on offer.

Carolling Day is supported by Thetford Grammar School, Coach Services of Thetford, Cynthia Della Hoy’s Croxton Charity and The Chivers Trust.

For any budding carollers who are interested and would like more information, times, and enrolment forms, email thetfordvoices@gmail.com, call 01842 820060 or go to the Thetford Singers’ website at www.thetfordsingers.org.uk/thetford-voices

