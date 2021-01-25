News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

International designer asked to create ambitious vision for Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:28 PM January 25, 2021   
Breckland Council has announced Wayne Hemingway MBE, one of the UK’s leading urban regeneration experts, has been commissioned to lead a bold and innovative new project in Thetford.

Breckland Council has announced Wayne Hemingway MBE, one of the UK’s leading urban regeneration experts, has been commissioned to lead a bold and innovative new project in Thetford. - Credit: Courtesy of Breckland Council

What does Thetford mean to you?

That's the question being asked by international designer Wayne Hemingway, as he calls on the community to help him shape a future vision for the town.

Thetford town centre.

Thetford town centre. - Credit: Sonya Duncan(C) Archant

Breckland Council has announced Mr Hemingway MBE, one of the UK’s leading urban regeneration experts, has been commissioned to lead a project alongside residents, businesses and community organisations. 

At its launch, the Hemingway Design team confirmed it will be inviting locals to get involved in the project, with the aim of highlighting the town's character.  

The High Street and King Street in Thetford.

The High Street and King Street in Thetford. - Credit: Sonya Duncan: Archant 2016

It is hoped that through this work the town will be able to take charge of its public image. 

You may also want to watch:

The consultant team from Hemingway Design, along with engagement specialists CTConsults, have already toured Thetford town centre, visited local housing estates and reviewed local attractions and amenities.  

The first houses on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford are almost ready. Picture: Lauren De Bois

The first houses on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford are almost ready. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Archant

The next stage of the project will be a series of consultations and workshops with residents, community groups, businesses, charities, and sports associations.

The Thomas Paine statue in Thetford.

The Thomas Paine statue in Thetford. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid
  2. 2 Yellow weather warning for snow in place across region
  3. 3 Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich
  1. 4 Norwich Debenhams looks doomed as Boohoo to buy brand
  2. 5 Jack-knifed lorry shuts A148 as police issue ice warning
  3. 6 ‘I cried so much’ - Mum-of-four on impact of whole family having Covid
  4. 7 Crash boy's mum says he's 'badly shaken but OK'
  5. 8 The secrets and scandals of a former Norwich hotel  
  6. 9 Up and coming Norwich musician reaches number 13 in UK charts
  7. 10 Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said the authority was "delighted" to be working with Mr Hemingway. 

“For over 1,000 years Thetford has been reinventing itself," he said.

“The town has now grown into a modern town with a diverse and strong multi-cultural community and a mixture of local and multinational businesses.  

“We want to drive the further transformation and innovation of the town and I invite all of the community and local organisations to get involved in building a Thetford where everyone can thrive and prosper.” 

The statue of last King of Punjab, Maharajah Duleep Singh in Thetford.

The statue of last King of Punjab, Maharajah Duleep Singh in Thetford. - Credit: Archant

Mr Hemingway, who has been involved in similar regeneration projects across the country, including in Lowestoft, said at the launch: “We all want Thetford to be the best town it can be, but in order to get there we first have to define what success looks like.  

“Insights from the local community are essential in understanding this so we’re asking local residents, businesses and visitors to share their views in a digital survey.  

“It’s important that this future vision is for Thetford, by Thetford – our role is to listen to the people who know the town best, and translate their experience into an honest, aspirational and achievable future story for this great place.”

To take part online, go to www.talkthetford.co.uk 


Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Bowls

Norfolk bowls star tests positive at world indoor championships

Dominic Picksley

person

Fired twice in two months: Events boss feels the pain of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus