International designer asked to create ambitious vision for Thetford

Published: 3:28 PM January 25, 2021

Breckland Council has announced Wayne Hemingway MBE, one of the UK's leading urban regeneration experts, has been commissioned to lead a bold and innovative new project in Thetford.

What does Thetford mean to you?

That's the question being asked by international designer Wayne Hemingway, as he calls on the community to help him shape a future vision for the town.

Thetford town centre.

Breckland Council has announced Mr Hemingway MBE, one of the UK’s leading urban regeneration experts, has been commissioned to lead a project alongside residents, businesses and community organisations.

At its launch, the Hemingway Design team confirmed it will be inviting locals to get involved in the project, with the aim of highlighting the town's character.

The High Street and King Street in Thetford.

It is hoped that through this work the town will be able to take charge of its public image.

The consultant team from Hemingway Design, along with engagement specialists CTConsults, have already toured Thetford town centre, visited local housing estates and reviewed local attractions and amenities.

The first houses on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford are almost ready.

The next stage of the project will be a series of consultations and workshops with residents, community groups, businesses, charities, and sports associations.

The Thomas Paine statue in Thetford.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said the authority was "delighted" to be working with Mr Hemingway.

“For over 1,000 years Thetford has been reinventing itself," he said.

“The town has now grown into a modern town with a diverse and strong multi-cultural community and a mixture of local and multinational businesses.

“We want to drive the further transformation and innovation of the town and I invite all of the community and local organisations to get involved in building a Thetford where everyone can thrive and prosper.”

The statue of last King of Punjab, Maharajah Duleep Singh in Thetford.

Mr Hemingway, who has been involved in similar regeneration projects across the country, including in Lowestoft, said at the launch: “We all want Thetford to be the best town it can be, but in order to get there we first have to define what success looks like.

“Insights from the local community are essential in understanding this so we’re asking local residents, businesses and visitors to share their views in a digital survey.

“It’s important that this future vision is for Thetford, by Thetford – our role is to listen to the people who know the town best, and translate their experience into an honest, aspirational and achievable future story for this great place.”

To take part online, go to www.talkthetford.co.uk



