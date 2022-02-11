'We stand in solidarity' - Football club joins fight against domestic abuse

Thetford Town Ladies FC has joined forces with The Daisy Programme to raise awareness of domestic abuse. - Credit: Breckland Council

A Norfolk women's football club has joined forces with a domestic abuse outreach service to raise awareness and "stand in solidarity" with those affected by the issue.

The Daisy Programme and Thetford Town Ladies Football Club have announced they will be coming together to put a spotlight on domestic abuse, and the support and help available to people experiencing it in Breckland.

The charity will run sessions at the football club, and invite players to become 'domestic abuse awareness ambassadors'.

It is hoped this new partnership will lead by example by encouraging others to join the campaign.

Sausha Levy-Twomey, captain of Thetford Town Ladies, said: "I think it is so important for teams like ours to start getting involved with charities such as the Daisy Programme, it will hopefully have a domino effect.

"I think being a ladies team especially, it shows that we stand in solidarity with these victims.

"People are very unaware of what constitutes as domestic abuse. People know that physical abuse is wrong, but sometimes the emotional and financial abuse for example are forgotten."

It comes after a £6.6 million service - Norfolk Integrates Domestic Abuse Service (NIDAS) - was launched last month to offer free confidential non-judgemental support to those who have suffered at the hands of abusers.

The Sue Lambert Trust offers support to victims of abuse. - Credit: Julian Claxton

And as part of a £1 million Inspiring Communities programme, Breckland Council supports the Daisy Programme to provide a range of services across the district.

The new initiative with the football club, which was arranged by Breckland Council and councillor and Thetford Town Ladies assistant coach Stuart Terry, will further build on this work.

Mr Terry said: “Almost one in three women aged between 16-59 will experience domestic abuse in her lifetime, and more worryingly around three women a week commit suicide as a result of domestic abuse.

"The Daisy Programme is an important charity that’s been working in Norfolk specifically since 2015 and I’m proud that Breckland Council supports that work.

"I’d like to thank the team from Breckland for helping to bring this partnership together.”

A Daisy logo will also be displayed on Thetford Town Ladies’ kit to highlight the charity's work to fans.

Leigh Doran, programme director of the Daisy Programme, said: “I am inspired by the growing community support in tackling the ongoing concerns that domestic abuse raises across Breckland.

Breckland councillor Alison Webb pictured with Leigh Doran from the Daisy Programme. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Domestic abuse is not going away and the more we can raise awareness, educate about the different types of abuse and repeat the message that domestic abuse is not acceptable the better.

"The initiative between Breckland Council, Daisy Programme and Thetford Town Ladies couldn’t be a more suitable platform to continue our work.”

Alison Webb, Breckland Council’s executive member for housing, health and communities, said: “We’re so pleased to have been able to support this link between a community organisation who want to raise awareness of domestic abuse and a charity which has the expertise to help them do so.

"Our Inspiring Communities programme is an investment of £1million over three years, and one of its priorities is helping anyone who has been affected by domestic abuse. We’re working with the Daisy Programme on a number of projects to raise awareness of this important issue and I’d like to thank Thetford Town Ladies FC for getting involved.

"I hope it inspires other clubs and groups to get involved too."

For more information about NIDAS visit nidasnorfolk.co.uk

Alternatively, call 0300 561055 or 0808 2000 247 out of hours, text 07860 063 464, email referrals@nidasnorfolk.co.uk

If in immediate danger, always call 999.

Local support services include Leeway (0300 561 0077), Orwell refuge services (covers south Norfolk - 0845 467 4876), Pandora (covers King's Lynn and west Norfolk, referrals@pandoraproject.org.uk) and the Daisy Programme (covers Breckland - help@daisyprogramme.org.uk).