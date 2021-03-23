Town's new mayor 'optimistic' about future out of lockdown
A town’s new mayor is feeling “optimistic and excited for the future”, as he is set to help lead the community out of lockdown .
Mike Brindle was chosen to be Thetford mayor for 2021 into 2022, set take over the chains from Mark Robinson.
The mayor making ceremony is traditionally held in May, where Jane James will take over as deputy mayor - with a date yet to be confirmed.
Mr Brindle said: “I am honoured and delighted to be given this opportunity. My wife, Corinne, and I look forward to serving our adopted town.
“I’m passionate about developing our town centre with its market place and about Castle Park and our wonderful rivers.
“So as mayor, I will be putting my weight behind developing leisure and tourism to help ourselves, our visitors and our local businesses.”
The 77-year-old, who moved to Thetford in 1987 and was headmaster at Rosemary Musker High School, says it will be local businesses who need the most support as Norfolk heads out of lockdown.
But as Thetford is set to undergo a significant regeneration project with Wayne Hemingway, as well as the renovation of the former M&Co into 8 new units, Mr Brindle is hoping more people will be encouraged to bring their business ideas into the town.
He also hopes to focus on the river, where a new jetty and boathouse for water sports activities is being built.
Mr Brindle, who is also chairman of the board of directors at the Charles Burrell Centre, added: “I am really excited about Thetford at the moment.
“But I do think we have a job to do in regard to helping businesses. It is up to all of us to make sure we are backing local business owners in the town.
“I noticed on Saturday morning walking through the middle of Thetford it was the busiest I have seen it in a long time.
“People were loving it, sitting out in the sun. We need more outdoor seating areas, improved pathways along the river, coffee places, tea shops and retailers.
“There are lots of opportunities if people are willing to grab them and it's our job to find ways to help them get going.
“It’s about getting people to feel optimistic that things are really getting better now. We will edge out of lockdown carefully and after that, we will just go for it.”