Hundreds don red hats for Santa Run in Winter Wonderland

Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Graham/Run Breckland Facebook Graham/Run Breckland Facebook

Hundreds of runners donned red hats and bellies to raise money for charity in Thetford on Sunday.

Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Graham/Run Breckland Facebook Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Graham/Run Breckland Facebook

Part of the town’s Winter Wonderland celebration organised by Thetford Council, around 200 runners attended the 5K event from the market place, which raised £500 for the Mayor’s Charity Fund.

The mayor of Thetford, Cllr Roy Brame and his wife Karen Brame came along to hand out the medals and the Mayor even took part in the Zumba warm up and the first part of the run.

There were prizes for the best festive fancy dress thanks to donations from local businesses.

Winter Wonderland, in King’s House Gardens featured a variety of activities, including a Father Christmas workshop, an ice rink, Christmas craft stalls, and a steam engine.

Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Graham/Run Breckland Facebook Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Graham/Run Breckland Facebook

On Friday evening in Thetford, the mayor switched on the town’s Christmas lights as the Wonderland activities got underway.

Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Jules Mason/Run Breckland Facebook Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Jules Mason/Run Breckland Facebook

Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Suzanne Fleet/Run Breckland Facebook Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Suzanne Fleet/Run Breckland Facebook

Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Ann Elrick/Run Breckland Facebook Thetford Winter Wonderland 5K Santa Run. Picture: Ann Elrick/Run Breckland Facebook