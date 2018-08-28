Hundreds don red hats for Santa Run in Winter Wonderland
PUBLISHED: 17:11 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:22 02 December 2018
Graham/Run Breckland Facebook
Hundreds of runners donned red hats and bellies to raise money for charity in Thetford on Sunday.
Part of the town’s Winter Wonderland celebration organised by Thetford Council, around 200 runners attended the 5K event from the market place, which raised £500 for the Mayor’s Charity Fund.
The mayor of Thetford, Cllr Roy Brame and his wife Karen Brame came along to hand out the medals and the Mayor even took part in the Zumba warm up and the first part of the run.
There were prizes for the best festive fancy dress thanks to donations from local businesses.
Winter Wonderland, in King’s House Gardens featured a variety of activities, including a Father Christmas workshop, an ice rink, Christmas craft stalls, and a steam engine.
On Friday evening in Thetford, the mayor switched on the town’s Christmas lights as the Wonderland activities got underway.