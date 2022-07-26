News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Grab your trainers - Norfolk Day's first event is already under way

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 12:54 PM July 26, 2022
Melanie Furness (left) and Vasanti Patel (right) pictured with their Norfolk Day 2022 medals

Melanie Furness (left) and Vasanti Patel (right) pictured with their Norfolk Day 2022 medals - Credit: Melanie Furness

A popular Norfolk Day event is already well under way ahead of the big day itself on July 27. 

Thetford Running Events is encouraging individuals around the county to reach for their trainers and take part in a special 5k and 10k event. 

This will be the fourth year Melanie Furness has organised the event that has seen hundreds take part.

Norfolk Day 2022 Thetford Running Events medal

Norfolk Day 2022 Thetford Running Events medal - Credit: Melanie Furness

Mrs Furness, who was awarded a British Empire Medal earlier this year for her services to the local community, said: “To receive a medal, you have three options. You can walk or run 5k or 10k virtually yourself and send us the results, join us at Thetford Priory at 6pm on Norfolk Day itself for an activity with friends, or complete a Parkrun on July 30 and send in your results. 

“We have limited places this year but any proceeds will go to Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.” 

To enter email thetfordrunning@outlook.com to check availability first. There is an £8 fee.

  • Richardson's is the sponsor of this year’s Norfolk Day.   
  • If you are organising something for Norfolk Day, no matter how big or small, then please tell us about it or share a photo so we can give it some promotion. Email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk and use the hashtag #NorfolkDay, or visit the Norfolk Day Facebook group or online store. 
Norfolk Day
Norfolk
Thetford News

