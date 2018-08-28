Military shooting range in Norfolk suspends live firing

The Ministry of Defence [MoD] said it was temporarily halting live firing at its Thetford Ranges site off the A11. Photo: Matthew Usher

The live firing of weapons at a military shooting range in Norfolk has been suspended.

It said “essential” work was being carried out to ensure the ranges remain safe, but stressed the site was not closed.

An MOD spokesman said: “Live firing has been temporarily suspended whilst we carry out essential maintenance work to ensure that the ranges remain safe.

“In the meantime, military training activity (not live firing) will continue on the range complex. ”