Town's stunning open gardens event returns

The team at Thetford Open Gardens. Left to right: Karen-Emma White, Suzanne Norman, Helvi Moore, Susie Dowling - Credit: Neil James Media

A popular community event which sees diverse gardens across Thetford opened up to the public is set to return this weekend.

Thetford Open Gardens will spring back into colourful action on Sunday, June 26 for its 16th year, with 24 gardens across the town opening for public viewing for the day.

The annual event will once again raise funds for St Nicholas Hospice Care, which provides end-of-life support for people and their families Thetford and west Suffolk.

And its team of organisers - Karen-Emma White, Suzanne Norman, Susie Dowling, and Helvi Moore - hope to beat last year's fundraising total of £11,918.

Sarah Mead and friend pictured at Thetford Open Gardens 2021 - Credit: Thetford Open Gardens

Ms White said: “We are looking forward to showcasing another group of fabulous gardens this year.

"Thetford Open Gardens is so well-loved by the community and it’s always thrilling to see the buzz of visitors looking round and enjoying the different gardens.

“Often people don’t realise what a wealth of beautiful gardens we have hidden around the town, each one unique and with plenty to inspire visitors."

Alongside old favourites such as Kilverstone Hall and St Andrew's Church, there are five new gardens to view this year including a secluded courtyard based on a 16th century design.

Thetford Open Gardens 2022 will return on June 26. Pictured is the 2019 event - Credit: Archant

Refreshments from non-alcoholic Pimm’s to cream teas will also be on offer.

Groups including Friends of Thetford Train Station, King's House Gardens are also involved in the event.

Ms White said: “Many of these gardens are looked after by volunteers and the event gives the groups some recognition of all the hard work they put in.

“Thetford Open Gardens is very much about the community coming together to support an organisation that offers support to the community themselves.

"We work very closely with the hospice team to deliver the event each year.”

Thetford open gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Tickets at £7 per person should be bought in advance from the Everything Thetford shop on King Street, Thetford Garden Centre (cash only) or online at www.leapinghare.org

Raffle tickets for a Grand Draw are available from all the gardens taking part, and at Everything Thetford, Charles Burrell Centre, and the organising team.

For more Box Office Information please call 01842 751975/ 07802701911