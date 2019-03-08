Search

Town's road could close for up to 18 months

PUBLISHED: 13:57 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 04 November 2019

Drivers are set to face delays because of road works. Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers are set to face delays because of road works. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A town road could be closed for up to 18 months as work is set to begin to repair the pavement.

Road works are expected in Thetford. Picture: ArchantRoad works are expected in Thetford. Picture: Archant

Vicarage Road in Thetford will see a 200m section closed from the junction with Croxton Road.

Norfolk County Council expects the road to be shut from Sunday, November 17 for 30 days, until Monday, December 18 but County Hall said "if necessary the restriction could run for a maximum period of 18 months". Access will still be available but a diversion will be in place.

Norwich Road, also in Thetford, will see two-way traffic lights installed from Tuesday, November 12 until December 30 for gas supply repairs by Cadent.

The plans follow further road closures, with Well Street and Grove Lane closed for water pipe repairs and new connections by Anglia Water.

They are expected to re-open on Wednesday, November 6.

