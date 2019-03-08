Search

Police search for driver following fatal crash

PUBLISHED: 09:37 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 24 August 2019

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man was killed in a fatal collision in Thetford.

A man was killed when he was struck by a yellow VW camper van at around 8:30pm on Thursday August 22, on the A1066 Mundford Road near to the Croxton Road junction.

Police say they are looking to trace the driver of a white Fiat 500 which was spotted close to the scene, and it is believed that the driver may have been a key witness to the collision and the events leading up to it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt Peter Howlett or Andrew Hughes on 101 quoting incident number 474 of Thursday 22 August.

Topic Tags:

