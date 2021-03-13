News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More than £2,000 raised so mum with cancer can enjoy first family holiday

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:08 PM March 13, 2021   
Emma, who has stage four cancer, with her husband Adrian and their children Harry and Chloe are set to go on their first holiday, in a caravan by the sea.

A mother-of-two with stage four cancer has been given the opportunity to make lasting memories with her family, as more than £2,000 has been raised towards their first holiday. 

A Gofundme page has been set up for 34-year-old Emma, a wife and mother from Thetford, who has been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer. 

As friends of the family have rallied in support, Jenni and Alex Osborne, from Attleborough, heard of their heartache and wanted to offer them a chance to spend some quality time in their caravan by the sea.

But after hearing this would be their first ever holiday, Mrs Osborne wanted to raise funds for Emma, her husband Adrian 35, and their children Harry, 8, and Chloe, 6, so they can make the most of their special trip away. 

Mrs Osborne said: “A friend of mine put a post on Facebook about this family, saying that they wanted to organise a little break for them and does anybody want to chip in.  

“We own a caravan at Haven in Hopton site so I thought we could offer some time there free of charge. 

“As I spoke to Emma's sister, we found out they had never been on holiday before. So, I decided to set up the GoFundMe page so they could have some spending money and have lots of fun with the kids. 

“And it just went crazy. At the moment we are on more than £2,000.” 

Emma’s sister, Lisa Davis, said: “Our family, like a lot of others has been unlucky to be touched by cancer, but for us this is the fourth time.  

“It’s been hard to stay positive and keep looking forward. The kindness of people like you, Danny and Owen, has definitely helped make the lives of Emma and my nephew and niece a lot happier.   

“Emma and I are absolutely overwhelmed just how generous so many of our family and friends have been and we just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for all your love and kindness.” 

Mrs Osborne, 50, added: “It has gone way beyond how far it would ever go. It’s nice to make a family very happy and so they can make lots of memories."

To donate visit the gofundme page here, https://uk.gofundme.com/f/emmas-family-1st-holiday-adventure-stage-4-c.

