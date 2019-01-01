Search

Sister forced to deliver 'miracle baby' after mother unexpectedly went into labour

PUBLISHED: 09:29 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 03 December 2019

Oliver McConnell is about to celebrate his 1st birthday, he arrived early after his mum Emily went into labour unexpectedly but luckily her sister Kiya was on hand to help him to be born.



They say sisters have a close bond but Emily Morris and Kiya Mackintosh took this to another level after one was called into action to deliver the other's baby.



Now the family are celebrating their "miracle child" a year after Emily Morris, 26, of Fulmerston Road, Thetford, went into labour unexpectedly at home in the evening of December 9, 2018.

The mother-of-two said: "I had been ill in bed all day, not realising what was going on because Oliver was not due for another month and three days.

"My waters then broke at 10.45pm and I woke my partner up who got me onto the bed and made sure an ambulance was one the way.

"I was fully in labour but I was really calm, in a daze, I just kept thinking of the ambulance arriving."



But the ambulance did not arrive.

This is when her younger sister, Kiya Mackintosh, 23, entered the bedroom, saw that her sister was crowning and leapt into action.

She said: "I took the phone and said 'there is a baby and it's blue' and I supported the head. The midwife on the phone didn't want Emily to push but the baby was ready.

"He was out in two pushes but I had to pull him out and I realised he was not breathing right.

"I started to rub him because I didn't know if it was his circulation, I did it for 45 minutes and I thought I could suck the liquid out of his mouth. He started coughing and his chest started moving."

Oliver McConnell was born in the early hours of December 10.

An ambulance arrived and took Ms Morris and her partner Chris McConnell, 27, with his new born son in his arms. After checks and tests the family were soon able to return home.



Without Ms Mackintosh's quick thinking the family do not know what they would have done.

She added: "I love being an auntie and I have such a close connection with him.

"I love him to bits and I'm obsessed with him. I take him around town and everyone calls him the miracle baby."

Oliver is now about to celebrate his first birthday after giving his family quite the scare.

His middle name is Kiya after his auntie.

