Search

Advanced search

Sister forced to deliver 'miracle baby' after mother unexpectedly went into labour

PUBLISHED: 18:28 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 26 November 2019

Oliver McConnell is about to celebrate his 1st birthday, he arrived early after his mum Emily went into labour unexpectedly but luckily her sister Kiya was on hand to help him to be born. Oliver with Dad Chris McConnell, mum Emily Morris (left) And Aunt Kiya Mackintosh Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Oliver McConnell is about to celebrate his 1st birthday, he arrived early after his mum Emily went into labour unexpectedly but luckily her sister Kiya was on hand to help him to be born. Oliver with Dad Chris McConnell, mum Emily Morris (left) And Aunt Kiya Mackintosh Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

They say sisters have a close bond but Emily Morris and Kiya Mackintosh took this to another level after one was called into action to deliver the other's baby.

Oliver McConnell is about to celebrate his 1st birthday, he arrived early after his mum Emily went into labour unexpectedly but luckily her sister Kiya was on hand to help him to be born. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Oliver McConnell is about to celebrate his 1st birthday, he arrived early after his mum Emily went into labour unexpectedly but luckily her sister Kiya was on hand to help him to be born. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Now the family are celebrating their "miracle child" a year after Emily Morris, 26, of Fulmerston Road, Thetford, went into labour unexpectedly at home in the evening of December 9, 2018.

The mother-of-two said: "I had been ill in bed all day, not realising what was going on because Oliver was not due for another month and three days.

"My waters then broke at 10.45pm and I woke my partner up who got me onto the bed and made sure an ambulance was one the way.

"I was fully in labour but I was really calm, in a daze, I just kept thinking of the ambulance arriving."

Oliver McConnell is about to celebrate his 1st birthday, he arrived early after his mum Emily went into labour unexpectedly but luckily her sister Kiya was on hand to help. Oliver is pictured with his Aunt, Kiya Macintosh Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Oliver McConnell is about to celebrate his 1st birthday, he arrived early after his mum Emily went into labour unexpectedly but luckily her sister Kiya was on hand to help. Oliver is pictured with his Aunt, Kiya Macintosh Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

But the ambulance did not arrive.

This is when her younger sister, Kiya Mackintosh, 23, entered the bedroom, saw that her sister was crowning and leapt into action.

She said: "I took the phone and said 'there is a baby and it's blue' and I supported the head. The midwife on the phone didn't want Emily to push but the baby was ready.

You may also want to watch:

"He was out in two pushes but I had to pull him out and I realised he was not breathing right.

"I started to rub him because I didn't know if it was his circulation, I did it for 45 minutes and I thought I could suck the liquid out of his mouth. He started coughing and his chest started moving."

Oliver McConnell was born in the early hours of December 10.

An ambulance arrived and took Ms Morris and her partner Chris McConnell, 27, with his new born son in his arms. After checks and tests the family were soon able to return home.

Oliver McConnell is about to celebrate his 1st birthday, he arrived early after his mum Emily went into labour unexpectedly but luckily her sister Kiya was on hand to help him to be born. Oliver with Dad Chris McConnell, mum Emily Morris and Aunt Kiya Mackintosh Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Oliver McConnell is about to celebrate his 1st birthday, he arrived early after his mum Emily went into labour unexpectedly but luckily her sister Kiya was on hand to help him to be born. Oliver with Dad Chris McConnell, mum Emily Morris and Aunt Kiya Mackintosh Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Without Ms Mackintosh's quick thinking the family do not know what they would have done.

She added: "I love being an auntie and I have such a close connection with him.

"I love him to bits and I'm obsessed with him. I take him around town and everyone calls him the miracle baby."

Oliver is now about to celebrate his first birthday after giving his family quite the scare.

His middle name is Kiya after his auntie.

Most Read

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

New owner reveals major revamp plans for Norwich café

Sam McGhee (inset) is taking over the former People's Palace site in Norwich. Picture: Sam McGhee/Archant

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Three teens to appear in court following Norwich stab attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists