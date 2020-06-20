Search

Town’s market bouncing back after coronavirus closure

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 June 2020

Stall holder Simon Robson at Thetford Market. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Archant

A town’s market is bouncing back after reopening earlier this month, with further easing of lockdown offering a further boost for stall holders.

With hand sanitising stations and social distancing signs around Thetford Market, traders have embraced the “new normal” as they welcome customers back.

The weekly market, located in front of the Guildhall, was closed on March 24, but began a phased re-opening this month.

With the reopening of non-essential shops from June 15, shoppers visiting the town centre have provided a further boost for traders.

Stall holder Simon Robson, of Moat Road Nursery, said: “It has been quite busy.

“This is our second weekend open again and it has been quite good.

“People seem pleased to see us back and are coming to buy plants and flowers.

“It is going to take time for people to get more confidence and feel safe, but I don’t really think we can do much more.

“It is down to people to realise this is how it is going to be for a while.”

Outdoor markets were among the first to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown from June 1, with the government saying the risk of transmission is lower outside and in open spaces.

Trader Mandy Richardson said: “It hasn’t been too bad, considering.

“I don’t think it is as busy as it would usually be, but there is a few people out and about, more so since the shops have reopened.

“It has given people another reason to come down to this part of town.

“People have been pretty good about the new safety measures. I have got all my signs up for social distancing and I think everyone is starting to get used to it all now.”

Another market trader, who wished to remain anonymous, praised the support from the local community during the weeks of enforced closures.

They said: “It has been really good to be able to open again.

“We have had a lot of local support for the market which is great.

“It has been a bit busier now the shops are open again and it is almost how it used to be.

“There are more people milling about and everyone is social distancing and being careful.

“After being locked up for 10 weeks people are dying to come out and just enjoy the sun.”

