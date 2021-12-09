News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thetford man competes for share of £1m on Channel 4 game show

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:50 AM December 9, 2021
Martin Fisher, from Thetford, will appear on a new gameshow on Channel 4.

Martin Fisher, from Thetford, will appear Channel 4 game show Moneybags. - Credit: Jamesstack, Moneybags, weekdays on Channel 4 at 3pm

A man from Thetford could be in with a chance of winning a share of £1 million on a Channel 4 game show.

Martin Fisher, 49, will appear on Moneybags, hosted by Craig Charles, from Monday, December 12.

On the show, contestants face questions with answers on moneybags passing along a conveyor belt.

Players have to grab the bag with the right answer on it and if they get the correct bag they win its value, which can be anything from £1,000 to £100,000.

Every week £1 million passes down the conveyor belt.

Mr Fisher, who runs his own cleaning company, said: "It was challenging but everyone respected the rules. My fellow contestants were amazing.

"We started off as complete strangers, but clicked straight away.

"I've got a lot of respect for Craig Charles. He's a proper legend."

Moneybags airs weekdays at 3pm on Channel 4.

