Thetford man competes for share of £1m on Channel 4 game show
- Credit: Jamesstack, Moneybags, weekdays on Channel 4 at 3pm
A man from Thetford could be in with a chance of winning a share of £1 million on a Channel 4 game show.
Martin Fisher, 49, will appear on Moneybags, hosted by Craig Charles, from Monday, December 12.
On the show, contestants face questions with answers on moneybags passing along a conveyor belt.
Players have to grab the bag with the right answer on it and if they get the correct bag they win its value, which can be anything from £1,000 to £100,000.
Every week £1 million passes down the conveyor belt.
Mr Fisher, who runs his own cleaning company, said: "It was challenging but everyone respected the rules. My fellow contestants were amazing.
"We started off as complete strangers, but clicked straight away.
Most Read
- 1 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
- 2 Woman to stand trial accused of causing death by careless driving
- 3 Norfolk man arranged sexual exploitation of teen victim
- 4 Action taken against cold callers who left homeowner 'freaked out'
- 5 Diners showered with glass after man smashes pub window
- 6 Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed
- 7 Virus expert says Omicron is 'unstoppable' and backs 'Plan B' rules
- 8 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
- 9 Missing Beccles woman Jaime Larter, 42, found
- 10 Police called after illegally parked delivery driver blocks bus routes
"I've got a lot of respect for Craig Charles. He's a proper legend."
Moneybags airs weekdays at 3pm on Channel 4.