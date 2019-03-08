Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Inquest unable to explain man’s traumatic internal injuries

PUBLISHED: 19:33 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:57 14 March 2019

Jorens Kakatabuls' inquest was heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Police outside the flats where he lived, in July last year. Picture: Marc Betts

Jorens Kakatabuls' inquest was heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Police outside the flats where he lived, in July last year. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

A recovering drug addict and alcoholic died of unexplained fatal injuries, an inquest has heard.

Jorens Kakatabuls' inquest heard he died from unexplained injuries. Picture: Marc BettsJorens Kakatabuls' inquest heard he died from unexplained injuries. Picture: Marc Betts

Jorens Kakatabuls, of Canons Walk in Thetford, was found dead in his flat on July 9, 2018.

A post mortem examination report concluded the 38-year-old father died from extensive traumatic internal damage to the chest, caused by an incident such as a fall from height or a car crash, although there was no evidence to support either.

Speaking at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on March 14, Detective Sergeant Richard Long said he was unable to decisively say how Mr Kakatabuls, a Latvian warehouse worker, had died, but found it probable he had fallen from a four-metre balcony accessible from his room.

However he, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, and forensic pathologist Virgina Fitzpatrick-Swallow expressed bafflement as to how Mr Kakatabuls managed to get back into his first floor home with severe injuries, and without leaving bloodstains.

Jorens Kakatabuls lived at Canons Walk in Thetford at the time of his death. Picture: Marc BettsJorens Kakatabuls lived at Canons Walk in Thetford at the time of his death. Picture: Marc Betts

Mr Kakatabuls had a history of drug use, and had been prescribed Methadone for some years, which Ms Fitzpatrick-Swallow said could have masked the pain.

In a read-out report, Ms Warner suggested a second incident within the flat may have exacerbated the wounds. Due to the nature of the injuries DS Long ruled out any suspicion of third party involvement.

Mr Kakatabuls’ mother Sandra Kaktabula told the court she felt the most likely explanation was a car accident and said: “Despite all of his faults Jorens was my only son and I am thankful he was part of my world.”

Neighbours saw Mr Kakatabuls in the early hours of the morning outside the flat groaning, stumbling, holding his side and coughing.

Tenant Aleksandres Vilcinskis was woken at 4.15am by someone vomiting outside and a short while later Mr Kakatabuls knocked on his bedroom door and lay on his bed, asking for vodka, before heading the bathroom. Mr Vilcinskis said Mr Kakatabuls had a mark on his hand and his side.

He was later found in his bathroom by other tenants of the flat, Davis Kalejs and Vytautus Venslovas, who called emergency services.

Ms Lake gave a short narrative conclusion that Mr Kakatabuls received fatal injuries during the early hours of July 9.

Police investigation launched after the body of a man was found at a property in Canons Walk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

A blockade has been put in place after cladding on the Westlegate Tower has been ripped off due to the high winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

A city centre street is closed after high winds tore chunk of cladding off tower block

A blockade has been put in place after cladding on the Westlegate Tower has been ripped off due to the high winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Live updates: Chance for City fans to quiz Webber at Canaries Trust Q&A

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is set to feature in a Q&A after the Canaries Trust's AGM at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk police officer uses phrase ‘thickism’ when referring to people with low literacy levels

Police in north Norfolk appeared to suggest people with low literacy levels were thick in a tweet sent in error last night. Photo: DENISE BRADLEY

Sculptor’s ‘two-fingered salute’ to neighbour landed him in court

The two-fingered sculpture installed by Baron Tremain at Flint Cottage. Photo: Lisa Woodcock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists