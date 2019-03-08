Inquest unable to explain man’s traumatic internal injuries

Jorens Kakatabuls' inquest was heard at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich.

A recovering drug addict and alcoholic died of unexplained fatal injuries, an inquest has heard.

Jorens Kakatabuls' inquest heard he died from unexplained injuries.

Jorens Kakatabuls, of Canons Walk in Thetford, was found dead in his flat on July 9, 2018.

A post mortem examination report concluded the 38-year-old father died from extensive traumatic internal damage to the chest, caused by an incident such as a fall from height or a car crash, although there was no evidence to support either.

Speaking at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on March 14, Detective Sergeant Richard Long said he was unable to decisively say how Mr Kakatabuls, a Latvian warehouse worker, had died, but found it probable he had fallen from a four-metre balcony accessible from his room.

However he, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, and forensic pathologist Virgina Fitzpatrick-Swallow expressed bafflement as to how Mr Kakatabuls managed to get back into his first floor home with severe injuries, and without leaving bloodstains.

Jorens Kakatabuls lived at Canons Walk in Thetford at the time of his death.

Mr Kakatabuls had a history of drug use, and had been prescribed Methadone for some years, which Ms Fitzpatrick-Swallow said could have masked the pain.

In a read-out report, Ms Warner suggested a second incident within the flat may have exacerbated the wounds. Due to the nature of the injuries DS Long ruled out any suspicion of third party involvement.

Mr Kakatabuls’ mother Sandra Kaktabula told the court she felt the most likely explanation was a car accident and said: “Despite all of his faults Jorens was my only son and I am thankful he was part of my world.”

Neighbours saw Mr Kakatabuls in the early hours of the morning outside the flat groaning, stumbling, holding his side and coughing.

Tenant Aleksandres Vilcinskis was woken at 4.15am by someone vomiting outside and a short while later Mr Kakatabuls knocked on his bedroom door and lay on his bed, asking for vodka, before heading the bathroom. Mr Vilcinskis said Mr Kakatabuls had a mark on his hand and his side.

He was later found in his bathroom by other tenants of the flat, Davis Kalejs and Vytautus Venslovas, who called emergency services.

Ms Lake gave a short narrative conclusion that Mr Kakatabuls received fatal injuries during the early hours of July 9.

