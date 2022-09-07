WATCH: Driver jumps into action to extinguish car blaze

Video

Paul Hampson stepped in after spotting smoke coming from a car in Thetford - Credit: Paul Hampson

A quick-thinking Thetford man rushed to extinguish a fire which started at the back of a car after it caught ablaze.

Paul Hampson, 52, was on his way home after a day out on Saturday (September 3) just before 3.30pm when he spotted smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle near Thetford.

He said he "couldn't believe it" when he saw a small flame at the back of the car's wheel and sprung into action.

"I always carry a fire extinguisher with me and have done for the past 12 years," Mr Hampson added.

"Luckily, the driver's friend was travelling in the car behind and he was beeping his horn to let him know."

And kind-hearted Mr Hampson, who used to be a lifeguard, didn't think twice when he saw the two cars pulled over on the side of the road and stepped in to help.

Paul Hampson with the replacement fire extinguisher provided by Firetek - Credit: Paul Hampson

"It was about the safety of others and shows the importance of carrying a fire extinguisher around," he said.

After posting about the incident on social media which led to hundreds of reactions online, Mr Hampson was rewarded for his generosity with a replacement extinguisher courtesy of Thetford-based fire protection firm Firetek.

He said: "It was a lovely gesture but it's not about me, it's about what it can do for others."

The fire extinguisher Mr Hampson used was a 2kg powder fire extinguisher which are recommended for car fires.