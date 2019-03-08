Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man, 29, died from stab wound to heart, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:40 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 03 July 2019

An inquest into the death of a Thetford 29-year-old will cover the handling of a call to Norfolk police. Pictured, police headquarters in Wymondham. Photo: Sonya Duncan

An inquest into the death of a Thetford 29-year-old will cover the handling of a call to Norfolk police. Pictured, police headquarters in Wymondham. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A 29-year-old man from Thetford bled to death after suffering a stab wound to his heart, an inquest heard.

Craig Barnes, of Station Road, Thetford, died on Monday, May 7, 2018, as a result of his injury.

You may also want to watch:

A post-mortem examination report gave his medical cause of death, which took place in Thetford, as exsanguination, or loss of blood, following the chest wound.

At a pre-inquest review hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court this afternoon, (Wednesday, July 3), senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the scope of the inquest would cover the handling of a call to Norfolk police, the attendance of officers, and Mr Barnes' medical cause of death.

Evidence will include the post-mortem examination and toxicology reports and witnesses will include mental health workers at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), doctors, police officers and call handlers.

The inquest will begin on Wednesday, August 7, and conclude on Friday, August 9.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in Tesco car park, inquest hears

Martin Hackett, 67, was found dead in the driving seat of his car at the Blue Boar Lane Tesco Extra carpark in November last year. Photo: Archant

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Knife-wielding gang mistakenly burst into Thorpe St Andrew home

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Restaurant hit with ‘situation’ that saw hygiene rating drop to one, inundated with messages of support

Worzals restaurant and grill at Walton Highway need have no fear after an 'incident' saw their food hygiene rating from West Norfolk Council drop to one. The restaurant explained what happened and customers, in their droves, have written to support them. Worzals is confident about the future. Picture; WORZALS

King’s Lynn Town fixtures released: away day opener - then a big week at The Walks

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse with his players at the first training session this week Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists