Man, 29, died from stab wound to heart, inquest hears

A 29-year-old man from Thetford bled to death after suffering a stab wound to his heart, an inquest heard.

Craig Barnes, of Station Road, Thetford, died on Monday, May 7, 2018, as a result of his injury.

A post-mortem examination report gave his medical cause of death, which took place in Thetford, as exsanguination, or loss of blood, following the chest wound.

At a pre-inquest review hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court this afternoon, (Wednesday, July 3), senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the scope of the inquest would cover the handling of a call to Norfolk police, the attendance of officers, and Mr Barnes' medical cause of death.

Evidence will include the post-mortem examination and toxicology reports and witnesses will include mental health workers at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), doctors, police officers and call handlers.

The inquest will begin on Wednesday, August 7, and conclude on Friday, August 9.