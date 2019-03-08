Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Thetford magician makes the Britain's Got Talent live final

PUBLISHED: 22:13 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:13 28 May 2019

Thetford magician James Samuel (far right) performing with 4MG on Britain’s Got Talent. Picture: Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX

Thetford magician James Samuel (far right) performing with 4MG on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX

Archant

A magic act has wowed the public with a surprise appearance from Stavros Flatley and made it to the Britain's Got Talent final.

Thetford magician James Samuel who is performing with act 4MG on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: 4MGThetford magician James Samuel who is performing with act 4MG on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: 4MG

James Samuel, from Thetford, who appeared as part of the group 4MG, impressed judges and the public with their most recent performance and were given a place in the Britain's Got Talent final.

You may also want to watch:

4MG, who have been dubbed the One Direction of magic are an all-male team which includes Harry Nardi, 18, Theo Mallalieu, 17, and Josh Horus, 17, as well as 19-year-old James.

Appearing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, the group switched their usual card tricks for mind games.

The boys even had a guest appearance from 2009 Britain's Got Talent winners Stavros Flatley.

Earlier today James Samuel said: "Tonight we are trying to take it up a notch, we have got rid of the cards and all I can say is we are doing stuff with the mind, it is going to be a real spectacular surprise."

Most Read

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists