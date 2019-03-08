Thetford magician makes the Britain's Got Talent live final
PUBLISHED: 22:13 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:13 28 May 2019
A magic act has wowed the public with a surprise appearance from Stavros Flatley and made it to the Britain's Got Talent final.
James Samuel, from Thetford, who appeared as part of the group 4MG, impressed judges and the public with their most recent performance and were given a place in the Britain's Got Talent final.
4MG, who have been dubbed the One Direction of magic are an all-male team which includes Harry Nardi, 18, Theo Mallalieu, 17, and Josh Horus, 17, as well as 19-year-old James.
Appearing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, the group switched their usual card tricks for mind games.
The boys even had a guest appearance from 2009 Britain's Got Talent winners Stavros Flatley.
Earlier today James Samuel said: "Tonight we are trying to take it up a notch, we have got rid of the cards and all I can say is we are doing stuff with the mind, it is going to be a real spectacular surprise."