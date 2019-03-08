Thetford magician makes the Britain's Got Talent live final

Thetford magician James Samuel (far right) performing with 4MG on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX Archant

A magic act has wowed the public with a surprise appearance from Stavros Flatley and made it to the Britain's Got Talent final.

Thetford magician James Samuel who is performing with act 4MG on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: 4MG Thetford magician James Samuel who is performing with act 4MG on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: 4MG

James Samuel, from Thetford, who appeared as part of the group 4MG, impressed judges and the public with their most recent performance and were given a place in the Britain's Got Talent final.

4MG, who have been dubbed the One Direction of magic are an all-male team which includes Harry Nardi, 18, Theo Mallalieu, 17, and Josh Horus, 17, as well as 19-year-old James.

Appearing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, the group switched their usual card tricks for mind games.

The boys even had a guest appearance from 2009 Britain's Got Talent winners Stavros Flatley.

Earlier today James Samuel said: "Tonight we are trying to take it up a notch, we have got rid of the cards and all I can say is we are doing stuff with the mind, it is going to be a real spectacular surprise."