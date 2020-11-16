Fly-tipping landlord fined for dumping mattresses and furniture in car park
PUBLISHED: 15:33 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 16 November 2020
Breckland Council
A landlord has been fined for dumping mattresses and furniture in a residential car park.
Breckland Council has issued a £445 Fixed Penalty Notice to a landlord who disposed of his renovation waste at a car park on St Martins Way, in Thetford.
This comes after the council’s enforcement team received a report from a member of the public that several mattresses, remains of flat-pack furniture and a camping chair had been fly tipped.
While there was no immediate evidence or witnesses, officers conducted door-to-door visits at surrounding properties and followed drag marks which appeared to be coming from a nearby address which was undergoing renovation.
The enforcement team contacted the landlord and conducted a telephone interview under caution.
You may also want to watch:
This led to the individual admitting the offence and he was issued a £445 fine.
Councillor Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council’s executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: “Thanks to the cooperation from local residents we’ve been able to track down the perpetrator of this flytipping incident and issue a fine.”
If you see fly tipping or littering within Breckland, please report it at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/reportit.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.