Fly-tipping landlord fined for dumping mattresses and furniture in car park

Breckland Council has issued a £445 Fixed Penalty Notice to a landlord who disposed of his renovation waste at a car park on St Martins Way, in Thetford. Photo: Breckland Council Breckland Council

A landlord has been fined for dumping mattresses and furniture in a residential car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Breckland Council has issued a £445 Fixed Penalty Notice to a landlord who disposed of his renovation waste at a car park on St Martins Way, in Thetford.

This comes after the council’s enforcement team received a report from a member of the public that several mattresses, remains of flat-pack furniture and a camping chair had been fly tipped.

While there was no immediate evidence or witnesses, officers conducted door-to-door visits at surrounding properties and followed drag marks which appeared to be coming from a nearby address which was undergoing renovation.

The enforcement team contacted the landlord and conducted a telephone interview under caution.

You may also want to watch:

This led to the individual admitting the offence and he was issued a £445 fine.

Councillor Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council’s executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: “Thanks to the cooperation from local residents we’ve been able to track down the perpetrator of this flytipping incident and issue a fine.”

If you see fly tipping or littering within Breckland, please report it at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/reportit.