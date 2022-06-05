Gallery
'Labour of love' - Community celebrates the Queen with colour run
- Credit: Danielle Booden
The community in Thetford came out in colourful force to round off the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
More than 100 people took part in a 5km Jubilee colour run at the Charles Burrell Centre (CBC) on Sunday, May 5 to mark the special occasion.
Red and blue colour paints was thrown into the air to kickstart the event before participants of all ages made their way around a 1.6-mile course.
Organiser Melanie Furness, who came up with the idea, said the run was about celebrating "the greatest monarch of all time" and also about bringing the community together after Covid.
And Nik Chapman, manager at the CBC, said it was also "something different" for those locally to get involved in.
He added that many people had volunteered their time to make it possible and thanked the "army of volunteers" and run marshals for their involvement.
Darren White, Steve Bunce and Ricky Jermy were among those who helped prepare the course and decorate the CBC with "more union flags than you can think of".
"It's wonderful seeing people out," Mr Jermy said. "It's a labour of love here at the CBC."
Donna Warnock, Nicky Bradley and Livvy Renwick, who took part in the run, said it had been a "really good" weekend.
