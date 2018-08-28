Thetford Inner Wheel raise £1,000 at Armistice Day lunch

Janey and Colin Mackay who were the main organisers of the event. Picture: Marian de Bass Archant

More than £1,000 was raised by Thetford Inner Wheel as part of their Armistice Day lunch held in November.

The event, held at Croxton Village Hall, included a display of memorabilia belonging to the club’s members’ relations who had fought in the First World War.

Alongside this were table mats showing a copy of the declaration of peace from a newspaper.

Speeches from rotarians saw letters read out to the guests, with letters from their grandfathers to home from the battle front.

President of Thetford Inner Wheel, Jenny Childerhouse laid a wreath on behalf of Inner Wheel at the Thetford Market Square service on remembrance day itself.

A spokesman said: “The lunch proved to be both emotional and memorable.”

More information about Inner Wheel can be found on www.thetfordrotary.co.uk