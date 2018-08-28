Thetford Inner Wheel raise £1,000 at Armistice Day lunch
PUBLISHED: 16:24 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:39 08 December 2018
Archant
More than £1,000 was raised by Thetford Inner Wheel as part of their Armistice Day lunch held in November.
The event, held at Croxton Village Hall, included a display of memorabilia belonging to the club’s members’ relations who had fought in the First World War.
Alongside this were table mats showing a copy of the declaration of peace from a newspaper.
Speeches from rotarians saw letters read out to the guests, with letters from their grandfathers to home from the battle front.
President of Thetford Inner Wheel, Jenny Childerhouse laid a wreath on behalf of Inner Wheel at the Thetford Market Square service on remembrance day itself.
A spokesman said: “The lunch proved to be both emotional and memorable.”
More information about Inner Wheel can be found on www.thetfordrotary.co.uk