Town to host full-on 'festival experience' to bring back music scene

Tom Scott and Arron Peters are the founders of Breckfest, the all-day indoor rock and indie music event in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

A town is set to host a full-on festival experience as organisers of an all-day rock and indie event hope to bring back its music scene.

The Foo Fighters and Royal Blood tribute acts will be the headlining performances at Thetford's first ever "Breckfest" event, which will be held from 12pm to 11pm, on Saturday April 4, at The Carnegie.

Rock and indie-lovers of all ages have been invited to come and support Thetford's music-scene as the organisers of the event hope to raise enough money to buy equipment to hold regular events and fixtures in the town.

Arron Peters, a sound engineer and lorry driver from Thetford, and Tom Scott, the venues and events coordinator at the Carnegie rooms, are the founders of the all-day indoor festival and they say it's a chance to showcase local talent.

Mr Peters said: "The music scene around here has died, and I have always wanted to get it going again.

"The venue has the space and the stage but there are things missing, so we have to hire equipment in for it.

"We are hoping Breckfest will raise funds so we can buy our own equipment for the venue which will mean we can hold regular fixtures here, in the future."

The lineup on the day will see 14 different acts, including two tribute acts, two cover bands and the rest are "home-grown" performers.

Among them is Thetford-born bearded busker, Alton Wahlberg, who will kick of the festival with a showcase of his music, followed by artists who have been hand-picked by him.

Ticket-holders will also be able to enjoy food and drink at the venue's bar, which will be open until 11.30pm.

Mr Scott said: "I read a quote that with no indie scene there is no music scene, because they all come up from grass-root venues."

"But the Carnegie rooms has a lot of untapped potential and we are in a better position than ever to really show what we can do here."

Tickets for the event are on sale for £30 and are available on Thetford Town Council's event page online.