Homes destroyed after blaze breaks out in terraced housing

Brandon fire station released a picture of the aftermath of the blaze in Thetford - Credit: Brandon fire station

Two homes have been destroyed after a blaze broke out in terraced housing in Thetford.

Crews from Norfolk and Suffolk fire services were called to the incident in Ripon Way at 10am on Friday.

Engines from Thetford, Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, East Harling, Attleborough and Hingham were dispatched to the scene.

Posting a picture of the aftermath of the blaze on Facebook, Brandon fire station confirmed no people were injured in the fire and the missing dogs living at the homes had been accounted for.

Two of the terraced homes we left scorched after the fire broke out.

A stop was called by the fire service after two hours.