News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Homes destroyed after blaze breaks out in terraced housing

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:19 PM May 22, 2022
Brandon fire station released a picture of the aftermath of the blaze in Thetford

Brandon fire station released a picture of the aftermath of the blaze in Thetford - Credit: Brandon fire station

Two homes have been destroyed after a blaze broke out in terraced housing in Thetford.

Crews from Norfolk and Suffolk fire services were called to the incident in Ripon Way at 10am on Friday.

Engines from Thetford, Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, East Harling, Attleborough and Hingham were dispatched to the scene.

Posting a picture of the aftermath of the blaze on Facebook, Brandon fire station confirmed no people were injured in the fire and the missing dogs living at the homes had been accounted for.

Two of the terraced homes we left scorched after the fire broke out.

A stop was called by the fire service after two hours.

Thetford News

Don't Miss

RAF Coltishall Families Day, 2005. The last one before the base closed in 2006. Ian Ridley and son T

Skygazing

RAF flypast to pass through Norfolk's skies

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services on the scene of a fire on Ripon Way in Thetford. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Live News | Video

Thetford homes left with 'significant' damage following blaze

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Will Young will perform on the final night of Festival Too in King's Lynn. 

Star-studded line-up announced for free Norfolk festival

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Is this a world record? Two dozen ducklings were snapped in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

World record? 24 ducklings spotted waddling through Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon