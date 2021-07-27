Parts of Thetford hit by flooding due to heavy rain

Published: 7:47 PM July 27, 2021

Firefighters were called to a large fire in the open at Whittington this morning - Credit: Chris Bishop

A number of areas in Thetford have become flooded due to heavy rain.

From 5pm fire services were called to a spate of flooding incidents on local roads and pathways across the town.

Most of the flooding is on Elm Way and St John's Way, where fire crews from Thetford, Earlham, Attleborough and Methwold have been providing services and offering advice, however incidents are thought to be minor at the moment.

There have also been incidents of flooding on Ford Place, Canons Walk, Laburnum Grove, Salisbury Way, Fellowes Close, Pine Close, St Martins Way and Sloane Way.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning in the area saying thunderstorms will lead to spray and sudden flooding and could make for difficult driving conditions on major and minor roads.