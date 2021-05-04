News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Golf club raises thousands for rehabilitation centre

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:34 PM May 4, 2021   
Thetford Golf Club raised £8,000 for the Colman Centre in Norwich

Thetford Golf Club raised £8,000 for the Colman Centre in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust

A golf club has raised thousands of pounds for a rehabilitation centre specialising in bespoke treatment. 

Through a series of fundraising events, Thetford Golf Club made more than £8,000 for the Colman Centre in Norwich. 

The centre, run by Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, provides assessment and therapy for those with complex health needs such as acquired brain injury or spinal injury. 

It was the club's nominated Captain's Charity for 2020 having been chosen by club captain Rob Mill, ladies' captain Sue Pitcher and seniors' captain Jim Neal. 

Funds will be used to purchase specialist equipment that will help patients with their rehabilitation, as well as outdoor furniture for staff and patients.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been a challenging year, but we are delighted to have raised so much for such a worthy cause," said Ms Pitcher.

"One of our members has been receiving treatment at the centre and they have done a great job. It is good to be able to support them."

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to 'brilliant man' devoted to helping Norwich homeless
  2. 2 Power cuts affect hundreds of homes as high winds hit Norfolk
  3. 3 Trees down and power cuts as winds batter Norfolk
  1. 4 School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case
  2. 5 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
  3. 6 Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village
  4. 7 Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction
  5. 8 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
  6. 9 A47 closed after HGV overturns in crash with car
  7. 10 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dash cam footage of white van on A140

Video

WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Bungalow, Docking Road, near Burnham Market, Norfolk

Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street following a stabbing on Saturday evening

Crime | Updated

Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus