Golf club raises thousands for rehabilitation centre

Published: 3:34 PM May 4, 2021

Thetford Golf Club raised £8,000 for the Colman Centre in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust

A golf club has raised thousands of pounds for a rehabilitation centre specialising in bespoke treatment.

Through a series of fundraising events, Thetford Golf Club made more than £8,000 for the Colman Centre in Norwich.

The centre, run by Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, provides assessment and therapy for those with complex health needs such as acquired brain injury or spinal injury.

It was the club's nominated Captain's Charity for 2020 having been chosen by club captain Rob Mill, ladies' captain Sue Pitcher and seniors' captain Jim Neal.

Funds will be used to purchase specialist equipment that will help patients with their rehabilitation, as well as outdoor furniture for staff and patients.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been a challenging year, but we are delighted to have raised so much for such a worthy cause," said Ms Pitcher.

"One of our members has been receiving treatment at the centre and they have done a great job. It is good to be able to support them."