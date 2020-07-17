Search

Advanced search

Why business is booming at a town’s golf club post lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 July 2020

Golfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

Golfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

Open space, fresh air and gentle exercise - just some of the reasons why business is booming at a town’s golf club post lockdown.

Thetford Golf Club manager, Malcolm Grubb, said business is booming post lockdown. Photo: Emily ThomsonThetford Golf Club manager, Malcolm Grubb, said business is booming post lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

With around 80 new members and tee times fully booked, Thetford Golf Club, on Brandon Road, has been in demand since rules eased.

Malcolm Grubb, club manager, said despite making a slow return to normality with a few minor changes around the course, golfers have been getting “back into the swing of things”.

He said: “Golf is the perfect sport post-lockdown.

“You can have four people who can keep their distance all the way around the golf course, it’s gentle exercise which is good for returning to health after being stuck in the house, fresh air, lovely scenery and a little taste of nature.

Golfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily ThomsonGolfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

“We have lots of deers, hares, pheasants and a beautiful backdrop.

“Of course, there are some changes but everyone accepts we are in a strange situation and we have to adhere by the guidelines from the government and golf authorities.

“But we are happy to do that because it enables us to play the game that we love.”

Since the golf club’s return, only members have been allowed to use the course and some of the new rules include 10-minute gaps between booked tee times and a maximum of four people per group.

Golfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily ThomsonGolfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

While the clubhouse, lockers and changing rooms are out of use, golfers have been asked to get changed before they arrive and remain in their cars until 15 minutes before their tee time.

The changes when playing on the course itself include no half-way house, which would usually serve food and drink, staying socially distanced, not being allowed to touch flags and having to mark their own score cards.

But while members make the most of the course, in Thetford Forest, Mr Grubb said the club has taken a financial hit while non-members, groups and societies have been unable to visit.

He added: “When we restarted, we started slowly, with just two people at a time, and we had big intervals of 12 minutes between each group – that meant we had no space for visitors or guests.

Golfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily ThomsonGolfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

“Only members could play so we had a big boost of new members - more than 80 since lockdown.

“But we usually have a society or groups of people who come and spend a whole day here, a round of golf, a meal and lots to drink, and that is a big income stream for us which has been lost entirely.

“We are looking for visitors to return by the end of this month or start of august. We are also looking to reopen our club house very shortly.”

Golfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily ThomsonGolfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

Golfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily ThomsonGolfers have returned to Thetford Golf Club after lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Review into coronavirus death figures after UEA researcher’s criticism

The criticism prompted Health Secretary Matt Hancock to order an urgent review. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Fly-tipper fined £500 after council tracked him across Europe

Kilverstone Estate, formerly the home to Kilverstone Wildlife Park. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Pillar of community’ spied on mother and girl in swimming pool changing room

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Thanks but no thanks. Why City will be brutal in squad makeover

Patrick Roberts' loan deal failed to pay dividends at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Irreplaceable’ McLean is just the ticket

Kenny McLean is key figure for Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It kept a roof over our heads’ - Etsy shop owners see 900% increase in traffic during lockdown

Many owners of Etsy shops in Norfolk have seen sales spike during the coronavirus lockdown. Clockwise from left: Ella Goodwin, picture: Emily Jane Lovell, Kirsteen Wythe picture: Kirsteen Wythe, Amy Browne, picture: Buttonpearl Crafts and Katie Bale, picture: Katie Bale