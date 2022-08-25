News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Tractor bursts into flames in Thetford Forest blaze

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:03 AM August 25, 2022
Firefighters were called to a forest fire after a tractor blaze spread

Firefighters were called to a forest fire after a tractor blaze spread - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

A tractor burst into flames as firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in Thetford Forest.

Crews were called at about midday on Wednesday to reports of a forest fire off West Tofts Road, near Mundford.

Posting on Facebook, Brandon fire station said: "Upon arrival crews found a tractor well alight in the forest.

"Crew used two hose reels, foam jets and beaters to extinguish the tractor and forest fire. 

"Water was supplemented by a Fakenham's water bowser."

A total of four crews from Brandon, Thetford and Fakenham stations were sent to the scene of the blaze. 

The fire service called a 'stop' to the incident just before 1.15pm. 

Brandon News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live News

Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, is fed up of no-shows. 

Food and Drink

Owner of award-winning pub at wit's end after 42 no-shows in one day

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Muir has been jailed for fraud over unfinished and dangerous building work

‘Cowboy builder’ jailed for £130k trail of botched and dangerous work

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How safe is it to swim in the sea along the Norfolk coast?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon