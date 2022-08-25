Tractor bursts into flames in Thetford Forest blaze
Published: 10:03 AM August 25, 2022
- Credit: Brandon Fire Station
A tractor burst into flames as firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in Thetford Forest.
Crews were called at about midday on Wednesday to reports of a forest fire off West Tofts Road, near Mundford.
Posting on Facebook, Brandon fire station said: "Upon arrival crews found a tractor well alight in the forest.
"Crew used two hose reels, foam jets and beaters to extinguish the tractor and forest fire.
"Water was supplemented by a Fakenham's water bowser."
A total of four crews from Brandon, Thetford and Fakenham stations were sent to the scene of the blaze.
The fire service called a 'stop' to the incident just before 1.15pm.