Thetford Forest to host leg of woodland running series
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Thetford Forest is set to feature in a series which invites participants to run through some of the country's most beautiful woodland scenery.
Following its successful running series in 2019, Forestry England is once again giving people the chance to challenge themselves while enjoying the freedom and fresh air of the nation's forests.
The new series, 'Forest Runner', will take place this autumn, with the Thetford Forest event starting from High Lodge on October 31.
Those taking part at each of the 10 nationwide locations can enter a 5k or 10k run, priced at £20 and £22.50 respectively plus booking fees.
Peter Rawlinson, from Forestry England’s active forests programme, said: "It’s been fantastic to see people enjoying running in the nation’s forests throughout the ups and downs of the past year.
You may also want to watch:
"We're delighted to launch this new series to deepen people’s connections with forests."
To book or find out more about Forest Runner, visit forestryengland.uk/forest-runner.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
- 2 WATCH: Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft
- 3 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
- 4 Partner pays tribute to 'love of my life' after Thorpe stabbing
- 5 'Disappointment' for town centre with McDonald's branch closure
- 6 Man who plagued neighbourhood with loud music has speakers seized
- 7 Third time lucky? Couple's plea after dream wedding day cancelled again
- 8 Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms
- 9 Slight increase in Norfolk coronavirus rates after restrictions eased
- 10 Teacher's safety calls after e-scooter hit and run