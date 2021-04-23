Thetford Forest to host leg of woodland running series

Published: 4:51 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 4:58 PM April 23, 2021

Thetford Forest is set to feature in a new Forestry England running series - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thetford Forest is set to feature in a series which invites participants to run through some of the country's most beautiful woodland scenery.

Following its successful running series in 2019, Forestry England is once again giving people the chance to challenge themselves while enjoying the freedom and fresh air of the nation's forests.

Thetford Forest is set to feature in a new Forestry England running series - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The new series, 'Forest Runner', will take place this autumn, with the Thetford Forest event starting from High Lodge on October 31.

Those taking part at each of the 10 nationwide locations can enter a 5k or 10k run, priced at £20 and £22.50 respectively plus booking fees.

Peter Rawlinson, from Forestry England’s active forests programme, said: "It’s been fantastic to see people enjoying running in the nation’s forests throughout the ups and downs of the past year.

The Thetford Forest instalment of 'Forest Runner' will take place from High Lodge - Credit: Ian Burt

"We're delighted to launch this new series to deepen people’s connections with forests."

To book or find out more about Forest Runner, visit forestryengland.uk/forest-runner.