News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Thetford Forest to host leg of woodland running series

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:51 PM April 23, 2021    Updated: 4:58 PM April 23, 2021
Rear view of large group of multi generation people running a race competition in nature.

Thetford Forest is set to feature in a new Forestry England running series - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thetford Forest is set to feature in a series which invites participants to run through some of the country's most beautiful woodland scenery. 

Following its successful running series in 2019, Forestry England is once again giving people the chance to challenge themselves while enjoying the freedom and fresh air of the nation's forests. 

A new all ability trail is being constructed at High Lodge near Thetford. The 4.2km pathway, called

Thetford Forest is set to feature in a new Forestry England running series - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The new series, 'Forest Runner', will take place this autumn, with the Thetford Forest event starting from High Lodge on October 31. 

Those taking part at each of the 10 nationwide locations can enter a 5k or 10k run, priced at £20 and £22.50 respectively plus booking fees.

Peter Rawlinson, from Forestry England’s active forests programme, said: "It’s been fantastic to see people enjoying running in the nation’s forests throughout the ups and downs of the past year.

The Forestry Commission has been given a grant of £610, 300. Pictured is High Lodge in Thetford Fore

The Thetford Forest instalment of 'Forest Runner' will take place from High Lodge - Credit: Ian Burt

You may also want to watch:

"We're delighted to launch this new series to deepen people’s connections with forests."

To book or find out more about Forest Runner, visit forestryengland.uk/forest-runner.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
  2. 2 WATCH: Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft
  3. 3 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  1. 4 Partner pays tribute to 'love of my life' after Thorpe stabbing
  2. 5 'Disappointment' for town centre with McDonald's branch closure
  3. 6 Man who plagued neighbourhood with loud music has speakers seized
  4. 7 Third time lucky? Couple's plea after dream wedding day cancelled again
  5. 8 Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms
  6. 9 Slight increase in Norfolk coronavirus rates after restrictions eased
  7. 10 Teacher's safety calls after e-scooter hit and run
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the former KTV China City bar in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered.

Crime | Video

Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The new roundabout proposed for Plumstead Road. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Colin and Amanda Arterton, Artertons, King's Lynn, Norfolk

Couple reveal reason for closing 30-year-old firm

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus