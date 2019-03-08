Everything you need to know ahead of Forest Live 2019

From timings to travel advice, here is everything you need to know ahead of the Thetford Forest concert series.

Forestry England host chart-topping acts at locations across the UK every summer, with funds from ticket sales looking after the nation's woodlands.

The Thetford Forest weekend runs from Friday June 20 to Sunday June 23 and features Foals, Paul Weller, Jess Glynne and Stereophonics at the High Lodge.

What can I expect at Forest Live 2019?

The jam-packed weekend of music will begin with festival favourite Foals on June 20, who are a rock band from Oxford with top 40 hits including Cassius, My Number and Balloons.

The group released their fifth album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1 in March with the second part schedule for the Autumn.

The group have had over half a billion streams on Spotify since 2015 and will be supported by Yak and Kiev.

Next on the bill is Paul Weller, with support act Stone Foundation, on June 21 who found fame in punk rock band The Jam and following the release of their debut single In The City in 1977 he went on to release five albums with the band including chart-topping The Gift in 1982.

He experienced further recognition with The Style Council who performed at the iconic Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

On Saturday night, powerhouse Jess Glynne will be taking to the stage and she holds the record for most number one singles by a British female solo artist, including Hold My Hand, I'll Be There and Don't Be So Hard On Yourself.

She has also collaborated with artists such as Clean Bandit on single Rather Be, Tinie Tempah on Not Letting Go and My Love with Route 94 which all reached the number one spot.

The support act will be Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt best known for single Stay Out and she has also written for acts such as Jessie Ware and The Shires.

Forest Live will finish in style with Welsh rockers Stereophonics performing on Sunday night whose 11 top ten hits include The Bartender and the Thief, Dakota and Have A Nice Day.

The band consists of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison and the support act is The Wind and the Wave.

What are the timings of the concert?

The car park opens at 5pm each night and the arena opens at 6pm.

June 20: Kiev 7pm, Yak 7.45pm, Foals 9pm, finish 10.40pm

June 21: Stone Foundation 7.30pm, Paul Weller 8.40pm, finish 10.40pm

June 22: Nina Nesbitt 7.45pm, Jess Glynne 9pm, finish 10.30pm

June 23: The Wind and the Wave 7.35pm, Stereophonics 8.45pm, finish 10.45pm

How do I get to Thetford Forest and where do I park?

Sufficient parking for visitors is provided at each venue for visitors and parking is free of charge after 5pm but vehicles should not be left overnight.

The nearest train stations to Thetford Forest are Thetford and Brandon but you will need to get a lift or a taxi as it is around an hour's walk to each, it is also worth booking in advance as phone signal is usually poor at the venue.

National Express also run regular buses to Thetford Bus station from London Victoria and Norwich.

What food and drink is available?

A full bar and a variety of hot foot outlets will be at the venue but these do not accept card payments.

The nearest cash point is in Brandon so make sure to bring money with you to the event.

You are welcome to bring picnics but you are not allowed to bring glass, cans, tables, metal cutlery and breakable cutlery.

No more than two litres of soft and/or alcoholic drink are permitted per person.

Seating is not provided or reserved but you are allowed to bring folding picnic chairs or rugs.

Is there anything else I can't bring to the event?

Prohibited items also umbrellas and professional photography equipment.

At the entrance all bags will be search by the security team and you will be asked to take any prohibited items back to your car.

What are the arrangements for customers with access needs?

If you have any access needs, please contact Forestry England on boxoffice@forestryengland.uk or by phone on 0300 068 0400 and the box office will assist which is staffed 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

They are able to provide complimentary tickets for a carer or companion if you qualify and there is priority parking nearest to the arena for customers with a disability.

To read the full access policy visit forestryengland.uk/forest-live-access-policy

Laser and strobe lighting may be used at some events.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available for Foals and Paul Weller at forestryengland.uk/music or by phone on 0300 068 0400.

Any child over six requires a full price ticket and children under five can attend for freee and don't require a ticket.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (over 18) and supervised at a maximum ration of one adult to eight children.