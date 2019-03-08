Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Thetford Forest to be transformed in night time run

PUBLISHED: 14:31 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 02 August 2019

Visiting enjoying one of the many trails in Thetford Forest. Picture: Marc Betts

Visiting enjoying one of the many trails in Thetford Forest. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Runners will light up Thetford Forest as part of an illuminated night run through the woods.

The Forest of Light Run will take place on September 20 at High Lodge with a 3km lap course around the trail allowing runners to experience it like they never have before.

You may also want to watch:

There is as competitive edge to the run with the runner with the most laps completed in two hours winner the Forest of Light trophy with prizes for men, women and under 16's boys and girls.

Organiser, Ian Welch, said: "The inspiration for the event stemmed from something that has been mentioned in our house for several years after visiting Mexico and seeing these beautiful gardens all light up with pretty lights.

"Up until now we never had the right location. However, this year we started a running series in Thetford Forest at High Lodge, the team there are very keen and very helpful in helping us develop new running events."

For more information go to www.inspireraces.co.uk/forest-of-light-run.

Most Read

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Man who vaulted A11 roundabout after ‘misjudgement’ banned from driving for a year

Ryan Lamb has been found guilty of dangerous driving after this dramatic crash on the A11 near Attleborough.

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parish council chairman slams ‘over-ambitious’ plan for 450 new homes

The land at Weeting at the junction with Brandon Road and Harling Drove where a crematorium could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s frightening’ - Repeated late night door-knocking mystifies villagers

An aerial view of Poringland where the late night doorknocking is happening. Picture: Google

11 of the best restaurants for families in Norfolk

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Credit: James Bass

Teenager threatened with knife at Norwich bus station

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists