Thetford Forest to be transformed in night time run

Visiting enjoying one of the many trails in Thetford Forest. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

Runners will light up Thetford Forest as part of an illuminated night run through the woods.

The Forest of Light Run will take place on September 20 at High Lodge with a 3km lap course around the trail allowing runners to experience it like they never have before.

There is as competitive edge to the run with the runner with the most laps completed in two hours winner the Forest of Light trophy with prizes for men, women and under 16's boys and girls.

Organiser, Ian Welch, said: "The inspiration for the event stemmed from something that has been mentioned in our house for several years after visiting Mexico and seeing these beautiful gardens all light up with pretty lights.

"Up until now we never had the right location. However, this year we started a running series in Thetford Forest at High Lodge, the team there are very keen and very helpful in helping us develop new running events."

For more information go to www.inspireraces.co.uk/forest-of-light-run.