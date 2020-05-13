Search

Advanced search

‘Be prepared to turn around if it’s busy’: advice as Thetford Forest works to reopen

PUBLISHED: 11:01 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 13 May 2020

Thetford Forest remains closed to the public Picture: Marc Betts

Thetford Forest remains closed to the public Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Thetford Forest is to remain closed after the lockdown restriction changes but work is under way to reopen it.

Thetford Forest remains closed to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThetford Forest remains closed to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

High Lodge was closed to the public on March 25 after Forestry England said the amount of visitors made it unsafe to keep it open.

A spokesman for Forestry England East said it would take time to return to normal but to check its website to see what was open.

They said: “It will take Forestry England East some time to open High Lodge as we un-furlough staff and get them back to work, restart systems, undertake site safe checks and have discussions with business partners and work with them to become operational again where it’s possible.

“We are working towards being open as soon as it is appropriate for us to do so. When we do open Forestry England will continue to promote social distancing in line with present advice to protect our staff and visitors.

Thetford Forest remains closed to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThetford Forest remains closed to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

“We will not open everywhere at once, so we are asking people to see what remains closed before travelling.”

READ MORE: Police called to group of 20 people partying in Thetford Forest

The main entrance to High Lodge is currently being re-surfaced and is closed.

Work is under way to reopen the forest and other sites around the country. This includes a host of precautionary measures with cleaning touchpoints and toilets, putting social distancing controls in place, checking paths are accessible, dismantling illegal mountain bike trails and looking out for any wildlife that may have taken the chance while it has been quiet to build a home in an unusual place.

The spokesman added: “Due to Government guidance on play areas, at this time we will not be reopening our play equipment and play areas.

“We are clear that from tomorrow people visiting the nation’s forests have the responsibility to follow the new guidance on “staying safe outside your home”. We are sure many people will be keen to get out and about, so to avoid crowds, please be aware you may need to be prepared to make the necessary decision to turn around if the car park looks busy, or is full, and come another time.”

To see what is open go to www.forestryengland.uk/carpark-closures.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

‘Can I see my grandparents now?’ What the roadmap out of lockdown says for those over 70

Many older people have turned to technology to stay in touch with family and friends during the lockdown. Image: Getty

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Fired up Canaries chief insists relegations and promotions can only happen if season is concluded

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken to Sky Sports News about Project Restart Picture: Tony Thrussell

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

National Trust reopening some car parks

The National Trust's Blickling Hall is a popular tourist spot. Picture: Archant
Drive 24