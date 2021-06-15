Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk
- Credit: Forestry England
A person who travelled from the Welsh border to fly-tip in Norfolk has been fined.
It was one of two financial penalties dished out by Breckland District Council for dumping in the area.
A Forestry England ranger passed on information to the council's enforcement team, which tracked down the culprit responsible for littering at Lynford Water, near Mundford.
As well, a couple found discarding garden waste in Thetford Forest has also been fined £300 after photographic evidence was passed on to the council.
East director of forest management Alex Brealey said: "Fly-tipping costs Forestry England a significant amount each year meaning we can’t spend money on programmes that deliver for people, nature and the economy.
You may also want to watch:
"The environmental harm caused by fly-tipping is considerable. We will work tirelessly to find the people responsible for fly-tipping and secure a prosecution."
According to Forestry England, "the majority" of the £100,000 spent on fly-tipping across sites in the East of England is at Thetford Forest.
Most Read
- 1 Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home
- 2 Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk
- 3 Hundreds of volunteers search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
- 4 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
- 5 Family's distress as Covid rules force double-jabbed mother into isolation
- 6 This charming village pub is worth travelling to from across Norfolk
- 7 Woman airlifted to hospital following equestrian accident in Beccles
- 8 Broads pub with 'bags of potential' for sale for £375,000
- 9 Glamping site approval despite highway safety concerns
- 10 Man defrauded more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm to fund gambling addiction