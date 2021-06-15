News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:40 PM June 15, 2021   
Soil fly-tipped at Thetford Forest. Those responsible have been fined £300.

Soil fly-tipped at Thetford Forest. Those responsible have been fined £300.

A person who travelled from the Welsh border to fly-tip in Norfolk has been fined.

It was one of two financial penalties dished out by Breckland District Council for dumping in the area.

A Forestry England ranger passed on information to the council's enforcement team, which tracked down the culprit responsible for littering at Lynford Water, near Mundford.

Soil fly-tipped at Thetford Forest. Those responsible have been fined £300.

Soil fly-tipped at Thetford Forest. Those responsible have been fined £300.

As well, a couple found discarding garden waste in Thetford Forest has also been fined £300 after photographic evidence was passed on to the council.

East director of forest management Alex Brealey said: "Fly-tipping costs Forestry England a significant amount each year meaning we can’t spend money on programmes that deliver for people, nature and the economy.

"The environmental harm caused by fly-tipping is considerable. We will work tirelessly to find the people responsible for fly-tipping and secure a prosecution."

Soil fly-tipped at Thetford Forest. Those responsible have been fined £300.

Soil fly-tipped at Thetford Forest. Those responsible have been fined £300.

According to Forestry England, "the majority" of the £100,000 spent on fly-tipping across sites in the East of England is at Thetford Forest.

