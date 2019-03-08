Firefighters at the scene of blaze in Thetford forest
PUBLISHED: 20:33 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:33 21 May 2019
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Thetford forest this evening.
Two crews from Thetford, one from East Harling and a water carrier from Fakenham are at the scene of the fire off Thetford Road.
A Norfolk fire service spokesman said the blaze is covering a 100m (328ft) by 20m (65ft) area.
Firefighters were called shortly after 6.50pm today (Tuesday, May 21).
