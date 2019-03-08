Search

Firefighters at the scene of blaze in Thetford forest

PUBLISHED: 20:33 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:33 21 May 2019

A fire warning photographed in Thetford forest last year. Picture: Ian Burt

A fire warning photographed in Thetford forest last year. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Thetford forest this evening.

Two crews from Thetford, one from East Harling and a water carrier from Fakenham are at the scene of the fire off Thetford Road.

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said the blaze is covering a 100m (328ft) by 20m (65ft) area.

Firefighters were called shortly after 6.50pm today (Tuesday, May 21).

