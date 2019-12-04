Search

'The chair is a lifeline': Football team club helps woman with rare condition keep active

PUBLISHED: 14:55 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 04 December 2019

Eden King, 20, was born with Muscular Dystrophy, a disease that weakens and breaks down muscles. Picture: Eden King

Eden King, 20, was born with Muscular Dystrophy, a disease that weakens and breaks down muscles. Picture: Eden King

A football team has given back to its home town by raising money to help a young supporter.

Nigel Armes is committed to helping raise money to help Eden King. Photograph Simon ParkerNigel Armes is committed to helping raise money to help Eden King. Photograph Simon Parker

Eden King, 20, was born with Muscular Dystrophy, a disease that weakens and breaks down muscles.

The former Thetford Academy student is trying to raise £26,500 in order to fund a new specialist wheelchair to replace her current wheelchair which after six years of use is breaking down.

Miss King's mother, Catherine King, said: "The NHS will provide an electric wheelchair, but Eden needs a specialist chair, that adjusts her height and supports her breathing system.

"The chair is Eden's lifeline, and safe space. My husband and I would love to buy it for her, but sadly, realistically, we just can't keep increasing the mortgage to buy Eden a new chair every six years."

Thetford Football Club has committed to help raise more money towards Eden King's new wheelchair. Picture: Iain SmithThetford Football Club has committed to help raise more money towards Eden King's new wheelchair. Picture: Iain Smith

Thetford Football Club stepped in to help Miss King by hosting a party in the team's clubhouse. More than £5,000 was raised by 100 people who took part in a charity auction.

"The community supports us, we need to support the community as well," said the club's chairman Nigel Armes.

"This is something we want the club to do more regularly and we have set a target of hosting at least three charity events like this every year.

"The club is part of the community and takes great pleasure in supporting events like this."

Mr Armes is now looking to offer more support to the King family and is looking to host a charity match next year with Thetford Town players going up against a team made up from surrounding clubs.

Mrs King said: "I am so grateful to all the wonderful people for attending and to everyone who donated.

"Eden is such a lovely, bright girl and we are so lucky to have the support we do."

For more information or to donate go to tinyurl.com/u2ojlz4.

